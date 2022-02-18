Print is dead.
Right?
It’s all about the internet and Tiktock and what not.
So libraries must be irrelevant.
Whoo. Hold on there, partner, Navajo County Library District head David Ehrensperger told an appreciative Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week.
The 14-member libraries scattered throughout the county logged 210,000 visits last year and 41,000 website hits.
In fact, libraries have come to play an increasingly important role in places like Navajo County — where the 23% poverty rate remains among the highest in the state. Moreover, Navajo County’s plagued by slow, spotty, fragmented internet service — with large areas that have no coverage at all.
“Libraries create upward mobility and lower economic barriers,” said Ehrensperger.
Low-income residents are 50% more likely to rely on libraries — both for information and for access to the internet, according to national surveys.
“In some communities, the library’s one of the only places to access the internet. The library helps people create resumes, apply for jobs, prepare for interviews — and enter the workforce.”
One national study estimated that each $1 invested in a library on average returns $5 in economic benefit. For instance, in the 2008 recession — library use jumped 24% and circulation rose 28%.
The same held true during the pandemic — especially in Navajo County — which suffered higher infection and unemployment rates than almost any other areas of the state.
Unfortunately, the Navajo County Library District also had to struggle with the impact of the pandemic and staff turnover — with new people in many of the key positions. After just a year in charge — Ehrensperger reluctantly announced that he’s leaving as a result of family issues.
“This year’s been about pivoting and more pivoting. I started in January 2021 with a lot of learning, staffing shortages, losing the library assistance and applying for grants with a very short window. That was a challenge, but everything worked out.”
Before he leaves in May, he must work out the details as to how to spend an influx of federal grants — including money to improve internet connections and resources in the 14 branch libraries. He’s also planning to hire a new outreach specialist to work with libraries on the Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache reservations.
National reports have shown mixed trends, when it comes to use of libraries. Some 94% of Americans say libraries are important — but funding for libraries has declined steadily. Some studies have shown increased usage — others have shown a decline.
A 2019 Gallup Poll concluded that visiting a public library remains “the most common cultural activity” in the US — with the average US adult making 10 trips annually. However, an increasing number of visits are digital — with digital books and materials representing a growing share of the materials people seek.
The Navajo County library system’s supported through a property tax charge, as well as state and federal grants. The county landed a major state/federal e-rate grant this year to improve internet connections to both schools and libraries. The county’s working on a master plan to improve spotty, slow internet coverage throughout the county, which is full of what amount to “internet deserts.” Even in areas that do get broadband service — download speeds are often well below the national standard.
Ehrensperger said he hated to leave Navajo County. “Thank you for the best job I’ve ever had. The Navajo County IT department performs miracles on a daily basis. Without exception, every department I’ve talked to — and this board — has provided outstanding support. You continually return to the right way of doing things. It has made me proud to serve here.”
Supervisor Fern Benally joked about the slight, Ehrensperger’s tidy vest and meticulous appearance. “You sure look like a librarian.” But she also reflected on the importance of the library to her community. “I spent a lot of time in the library growing up — and I was wondering whether the library would become passe. I’m glad that the libraries are thriving — not only for adults, but for younger kids. A lot of them really love to look at pictures in the books and then they begin to read and they’re proud of themselves because they can spell out the words. Several of my nieces and nephews have spent a lot of time reading — and I admire that they move along as adults as well. The library really helped those kids. My niece — she loved to check out books and have piles of books. She’s a pretty smart lady.”
Supervisor Brent Whiting said, “I really appreciate you. You’ve done a great job. But I’m a firm believer in putting your family first — so I respect what you’re doing and I appreciate what you’ve done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.