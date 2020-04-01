HOLBROOK — Summit Healthcare, in partnership with Navajo County Public Health Officials and the Arizona Department of Health Services, announced today a person has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The patient is a resident of Navajo County and has transitioned to a facility in Phoenix. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed through this case will be contacted directly by public health officials. If you have not been contacted by public health officials, your risk of exposure to this case is extremely limited. Any individuals with risk of exposure will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with Navajo County Public Health and medical providers.
“We need all our communities to rally together to help slow the spread of this virus. We can do this together as communities by staying calm, staying up-to-date with recommendations, and taking precautions in your homes and whenever you leave home. We encourage everyone to routinely check the COVID-19 dashboard [listed below] for the most recent information,” said Jeffrey Lee, Director of the Navajo County Public Health Department. “At this point—regardless of where you live—everyone should be practicing proper physical distancing.”
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
If you have even mild symptoms or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you feel sick, stay at home and contact your healthcare provider. If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your healthcare provider. If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Please call your healthcare provider/facility to get instructions before going in.
For the latest official information about COVID-19, go online to our continually updated local COVID-19 dashboard at: http://navajocountyaz.gov/coronavirus
Questions about COVID-19? Call: 1-844-542-8201
