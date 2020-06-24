UPDATED June 24, 2020:
NAVAJO COUNTY — Navajo County is experiencing community spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an illness caused by a virus that can spread from person to person.
COVID-19 spreads mainly from person-to-person through the air between people who are in close contact or when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Recent studies suggest the virus may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
Avoid close contact others and wear a face covering if you can’t maintain 6 ft distance
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
If you have even mild symptoms or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you feel sick, stay at home and contact your healthcare provider. If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your healthcare provider. If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Please call your healthcare provider/facility to get instructions before going in.
Additional resources:
- For official information regarding COVID-19 locally, including data, education, and resources visit http://navajocountyaz.gov/coronavirus
- For official information regarding COVID-19 at the state level including data, education and resources, visit http://azdhs.gov
- For official information regarding COVID-19 at the national level, visit http://cdc.gov
- Questions about COVID-19? Call the Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
