HOLBROOK – As of August 28, there have been 5,569 COVID-19 cases in Navajo County. Alongside IHS providers, Little Colorado Medical Center and Summit Healthcare have provided care to residents in need. Below is an update from these hospital systems regarding their current capacity and capabilities, as well as an update from the Navajo County Public Health District.
Little Colorado Medical Center COVID-19 Care Update
At present LCMC is providing Inpatient care to no COVID patients. LCMC administered 132 tests this week, with 12 positives. LCMC continues to work with all community organizations, particularly local Schools as we continue to live with the pandemic. LCMC is also now offering free COVID-19 testing by appointment at 928-289-3396.
Summit Healthcare COVID-19 Care Update
Summit Healthcare is committed to the health and wellness of our White Mountain communities.
Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in the White Mountains – Small Ask, Wear Your Mask.
To date, Summit Healthcare facilities have completed over 4,000 COVID-19 tests. Thank you to our communities for continuing to slow the spread by wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands. We continue to see a decline in the positive cases, Summit Healthcare has not reduced the number tests we are administering. For more information visit Summit Healthcare at https://summithealthcare.net for up-to-date information on COVID-19 at Summit Healthcare. As of August 28, 2020, the total number of inpatients in Medical/Surgical and ICU beds at Summit Healthcare is 50 with 11 of them being COVID-19 positive or suspected patients.
Navajo County Public Health District COVID-19 Care update
The efforts by our communities have helped control the spread, so please keep up the good work to keep us safe. Stay home if you are sick. Maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering when that isn’t possible.
For more information:
Contact Bryan Layton, Assistant County Manager at 982-524-4152 or email bryan.layton@navajocountyaz.gov.
