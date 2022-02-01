HOLBROOK — Navajo County will spend an avalanche of federal COVID-19 relief money in the next several years — with most of the money spent on non-health care programs.
The county received $21.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — a one-time windfall the county must spend before 2026.
That’s a hefty chunk of money in a county with a general fund budget of about $42 million — and the highest current COVID-19 death rate in the state.
The county got far more than any of the towns in the White Mountains, including $1 million for Pinetop-Lakeside, $2.7 million for Show Low, $1 million for Taylor, $1.4 million for Snowflake, $2.2 million for Winslow and $1.2 million for Holbrook.
However, a lot more money went to tribal governments. The Navajo Nation received $2.1 billion, the White Mountain Apache Tribe pulled in $113 million and the Hopi Tribe $87.5 million.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved the overall plan for spending its $21.5 million over the next several years.
“Receiving these funds is significant to our region and we have an important responsibility in being stewards of how they should be spent,” explained board Chair Dawnafe Whitesinger. “The projects committed to today will transform educational and economic opportunities for our residents and for their children in the future.”
The money will help offset the economic impact of business shutdowns and high unemployment as well as a host of specific projects. Those projects mostly include things like economic development, broadband and upgrading county facilities rather than any direct medical costs. The county health department has gotten millions of dollars in additional federal funding to cover things like vaccine clinics, testing centers and other programs.
The county could have used $10 million to offset pandemic-related revenue declines, but decided to devote all the funding to assorted projects.
Navajo County is one of the hardest hit regions in the nation when it comes to the pandemic. Last week the county continued to suffer one of the highest infection and death rates in the state. The Navajo Nation suffered grievously early in the pandemic — but relied on federal help to achieve one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, which has sharply reduced deaths and serious illness on the reservation. However, southern Navajo County has perhaps the lowest vaccination rate in the state — largely accounting for the extremely high infection rate and death rate for the county as a whole.
Last week Navajo County was averaging 248 new cases and about three deaths per day — among the highest in the state. About 14% of the 800 COVID-19 tests done per day are coming back positive. However, doctors and health officials are giving only about 194 shots per day — even though only 46% of the population has gotten at least one shot. Less than 40% of the people who did get vaccinated have gotten the booster shot, which doctors say is needed to provide adequate protection against the fast-spreading omicron strain.
So far in the pandemic, Navajo County has suffered 800 deaths — or about 706 per 100,000. That compares to a statewide death rate of 360 deaths per 100,000.
Navajo County’s presentation of the spending priorities for the pandemic funding described it as a “once in lifetime opportunity to remove barriers that are holding communities back while staying true to who we are.”
The presentation called the grants a chance to complete “transformational projects and programs to improve Navajo County for generations while honoring and preserving our heritage.”
The project broke the projects down into $19 million for county-wide improvements, $1.3 million for community partnerships and $1 million for overhead and administration. The $21 million in pandemic funding will leverage some $42 million in additional grants and county funding, according to the presentation.
“These are fantastic partnerships and we can achieve great things,” said Supervisor Daryl Seymore, “And we look forward to working together to make it happen.”
The county must commit all the recovery act funding by 2024 and complete all capital projects by 2026. Unused money can be shifted to other areas by the Board of Supervisors as the projects are completed.
The county-wide improvements include:
• $10 million to install “cutting-edge” broadband fiber, which should attract another $10 million in additional funding from other sources.
• $5 million to support healthy families and COVID-19 response. That includes $4 million to upgrade health facilities and $1 million for a code enforcement facility.
• $400,000 for local business development. The grant will bring in an additional $200,000 from additional sources — bringing the cost of the new economic development director and the support staff to $600,000 over the next four years.
• $2.5 million to upgrade emergency and county communications systems for police, fire, medical and emergency management.
• $822,000 to improve access to county services, mostly by remodeling, upgrading or adding community facilities. That includes $100,000 for the county’s website, $50,000 for “treasurer remote pay,” $20,000 for library upgrades, $150,000 for county complex upgrades, $450,000 to buy the Silver Creek facility and $50,000 to improve public meeting webcast software. The $822,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding will bring in $260,000 in additional grant and county funding.
• $1.35 million in neighborhood enhancements that include a $200,000 walking trail in Taylor, a $200,000 walking trail in Snowflake, $65,000 for a senior center in Heber, $16,000 for public safety radios in Kayenta, $10,000 for a 911 emergency rural addressing system in Kayenta, $200,000 for park improvements in Show Low, $200,000 to expand the sewer system in Chilichinbeto, $200,000 for the Winslow library, $45,000 for the TRACKS trail system expansion and $15,000 for a metal roof upgrade in Shonto. The $1.1 million in ARPA funding will attract a total of $5 million in other funding.
• $200,000 in aid to local nonprofits, split between WMACH Transitional Housing and Walking Down Ranch Veterans Shelter.
This is good news. Thank you Dawn for not letting others try and hide it in the General Fund. Of course that wouldn't have worked anyway with motivated citizens watching them. Navajo County is responsible for Heber/Overgaard since they are unincorporated. They need a sewer system because their septic tanks overflow into their backyards way too often to be healthy. Some of the people cannot afford to maintain their septic and they deserve better than the primitive utilities they have now. Please grow up and do your job. Thank you Dawn.
