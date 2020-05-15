WINDOW ROCK — A decision was made Tuesday night to extend the Navajo Nation’s state of emergency until June 7 to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The initial declaration would have expired on May 17.
The declaration follows a report of 147 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on the reservation and 119 total deaths since the outbreak.
As of Tuesday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation has reached 3,392. Although many of those have recovered or are in the process of recovering, the infection rate is still a major concern.
The Navajo Nation encompasses three states — Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
The curfew remains in place through June 7 or until rescinded as part of the extended Emergency Declaration. The order requires, “... all Navajo citizens to limit their movement which means staying at home and leaving for Essential Activities only; and comply with the curfew hours by staying home between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. MDT and complying with weekend or other curfew hours.”
For more information visit http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call 928-871-7014.
