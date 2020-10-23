Navajo County’s moving in the wrong direction when it comes to the pandemic, according to national databases.
The rate of new infections has once again risen to more than twice the state average, topping neighboring Apache County.
In the past seven days, the Navajo County recorded 26 new cases per 100,000 population, the third fastest rate of increase in the state according to a database maintained by Brown University (https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/).
Apache County in that same week had 15 new cases per 100,000, just above the state average, but well below Navajo County.
That’s a rolling average based on the average number of new daily cases for the past week.
The case rate puts Navajo County in the red zone for the state, along with Gila County (57 daily cases per 100,000) and Graham County (32/100,000).
By contrast, Maricopa County has in the past week averaged just 11 cases per 100,000 population.
The Brown University epidemiologists rates Navajo County as poised at the tipping point — primed for uncontrolled spread of the virus without a “stay-at-home” order, near-universal mask wearing in public, and widespread testing.
Apache County’s in the “orange zone,” which means accelerated spread that requires stay at home orders combined with rigorous testing and contact tracing.
The increasingly fine-grained data suggest that COVID-19 is once again picking up steam across the state as people grow weary of social distancing and mask wearing, businesses fully reopen and schools resume in-person classes.
The Brown University Database included contributions and recommendations from Harvard Global Heath Institute, the Rockefeller Foundation and others.
The information suggests Arizona’s isn’t doing nearly enough testing to contain the virus, especially with an increasing number of daily cases. The website shows Arizona does far less testing than most states and that the nation as whole is doing only a fraction of the tests necessary to contain the virus. Most of the Arizona tests focus on people with symptoms, with a modest number of additional tests for people who have had close, extended contact with someone who tests positive. For instance, schools generally lack the capacity to test everyone in the classroom when a student tests positive. Drug companies have developed easy to administer spit tests with results in 15 minutes, ideal for quickly checking a classroom full of kids. However, the quick tests aren’t widely available.
Epidemiologists say Arizona would need to increase testing 10-fold to mimic the surveillance and contract tracing used in countries that have contained the spread of the virus.
As a result, every time the state relaxes its restrictions and counties and towns drop mask mandates, the virus rises again as each infected person spreads it to more people — often before they develop any symptoms.
One chart published on the Brown University site shows that the reproductive rate of the virus has again risen into the danger zone in Arizona.
During the Shelter in Place period in April and May, each infected person spread the virus to about 0.7 other people and the spread declined. The state lifted restrictions and the rate of spread rose to about 1.4 infections per case. After hitting a second spike, the state reimposed many restrictions and some towns and counties issued a mask mandate. The rate of spread dwindled to about 0.5 new cases per infected person. As restrictions have eased and mask-wearing has declined, the reproductive rate of the virus has risen again to 1.14 cases per person infected. This will likely lead to a third spike in cases, concluded the researchers.
State Health Department numbers differ
Meanwhile, the state’s data tracking also offers worrisome signs of a resurgence, although it’s sometimes hard to match up the numbers from the different databases.
For starters, the flu season’s upon us.
The State Department of Health Services reports that Navajo County has reported 268 cases of the flu or the RSV virus and Apache County has reported 573. Those are some of the biggest numbers in the state. Public health experts say the flu can compound the impact of COVID-19, weakening the respiratory system, opening people to overlapping infections and further straining the healthcare system. They say it’s more important than ever for people to get a flu shot this year, especially the young and the elderly.
Generally, the national databases post more up-to-date information than the the state department of health services website.
For instance, the state does not post a rolling, seven-day average of new infections or deaths. That makes it harder to detect a trend.
On Tuesday, the state website reported 49 new cases in Navajo County and no deaths. The site reported 339 new tests, with 12 % coming back positive. So far since the onset of the pandemic, Navajo County has had 6,149 cases, 236 deaths, an infection rate of 5,450 per 100,000 and a fatality rate of 209 per 100,000.
Apache County on Tuesday reported 17 new cases and no new deaths. Apache County reported just 17 tests for the day, with 10 % positive. Since the onset of the pandemic, Apache County has reported 3,798 cases, 168 deaths and 15,854 tests.
The state’s school benchmark data also lags well behind the rolling daily average posted on national databases.
Navajo County still meets all three state benchmarks for the hybrid reopening of schools, with a mix of in-person and on-line classes to minimize the number of students mingling at any one time. The county has inched upward in hospitalizations, infections per 100,000 and the percentage of positive tests – but those numbers are for the week of Sept. 27, which were posted on Oct. 15.
Apache County now meets only two of the three benchmarks. The infection rate for the past two weeks has remained above the threshold of 100 per 100,000 and rising. The percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have remained below the benchmark levels. However, all those numbers date back to the week of Sept. 27.
