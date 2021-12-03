COVID-19 has proven a stubborn threat, especially in places like Navajo and Apache counties where the virus continues to spawn new hospitalizations and deaths.
Meanwhile, a new strain with a slew of mutations has prompted a wave of new travel restrictions, shutdowns and studies.
Unfortunately, the stalled vaccination campaigns and the slow rollout of booster shots has made it increasingly likely the world must live with the constantly evolving virus rather than stamping it out.
So what does that mean for Navajo and Apache counties?
Short term, the news has brightened in the past two weeks.
As a daily average in the past two weeks, new cases have dropped by 4% nationally, and 13% in Arizona. In hard-hit Navajo County, new cases have dropped by 36%. But in Apache County, they’ve risen 5%.
That’s mostly good news — but the fine print’s less reassuring.
Navajo County still has the highest infection rate in the state — 65 cases per 100,000. That’s roughly 50% above the statewide average. The hospitalization rate’s still on the rise — up 3%. That probably reflects the much more steeply rising infection rate two weeks ago. In Apache County, the infection rate’s 43% — just below the state average.
The high infection rate in Navajo County and other rural areas likely reflects a relatively low vaccination rate. Statewide, 62% of people have gotten at least one shot, including 26% of those younger than 20 and 91% of those over 65. But in the non-reservation portions of Navajo County only 41% have at least started their vaccinations — including just 24% of those younger than 18 and 74% of those older than 65. Apache County’s doing even worse off the reservation, with 34% of the population having gotten at least one dose, including 33% of those younger than 20 and 49% of those older than 65.
Studies have shown that the unvaccinated are about six times as likely to get infected and about 13 times as likely to die from COVID-19.
The picture’s complicated by the continued evolution of the new strains.
The virus that causes COVID-19, which continues to spawn new strains, the delta strain first appeared in Arizona last May. By August, it has displaced almost all other strains because it spreads twice as easily — although it does not appear to cause more serious illness. Now, several delta variants account for 99.9% of strains in the US.
TGen tracks COVID-19 strains in Arizona, based on sampling a tiny percentage of the COVID-19 test samples. However, that efforts focused mostly on Maricopa County. In the past three months, TGen has genetically tested just 16 samples from Gila County, 39 in Navajo County and 87 in Apache County — which means the effort is much less likely to spot new strains circulating in rural areas.
Scientists still aren’t sure whether new strains will lessen the protection of the existing vaccines. Growing evidence suggests that the protection offered by the vaccine declines slowly over time. If that’s true, then COVID-19 may turn out to be more like an extremely lethal version of the flu — which requires a newly formulated shot every year based on the changes in the dominant strains in circulation.
The slow decline in the protection offered by the vaccine could help account for the most recent national surge in infections — both in the US and Europe.
It could also account for the surge in infections in highly vaccinated New Mexico even when compared to less-vaccinated Arizona.
In New Mexico, a coordinated effort by the state and reservation communities resulted in a relatively successful vaccination campaign — with 63% vaccinated quickly. But the protection of the vaccine appears to have declined in the last 10 months — especially when combined with the impact of the more contagious delta strain. So now New Mexico’s reporting an infection rate in the past two weeks of 52 per 100,000, compared to 43 per 100,000 in Arizona — with just 55% of the population vaccinated. Those vaccination rates include the highly vaccinated reservations, while the Arizona Department of Health Services calculates vaccination rates just for the off-reservation populations.
The need for a booster shot could also account for a fresh surge of cases in nursing homes. Most nursing home residents were vaccinated early in the pandemic — so immunity may have started to wane. More than a third of nursing home staffers for months refused to get the shots — which means they have reintroduced the virus readily into nursing homes.
The US has now approved COVID-19 vaccines for everyone over five and booster shots for everyone over 18. Unfortunately, only about 20% of US adults have so far gotten the recommended booster shots — leaving the door open to fresh surges of the virus.
The development of new strains of the virus caps the complicated and evolving threat.
Scientists in South Africa recently identified the omicron variant, with a disturbing number of mutations in the spike protein alone.
The US, Europe and other countries immediately imposed travel bans on people from a handful of countries. However, genetic testing has revealed that the variant was already circulating in a number of European countries. It has been identified in California and Minnesota.
So far, scientists don’t know whether the 17 mutations in the spike protein of omicron will enable it to spread even faster than the delta strain, which now accounts for almost all of the cases in the US. They also have no idea whether the dozens of other mutations will enable omicron to cause more serious illness — or more readily overcome the protection of the existing vaccines. It will likely take weeks of studies to get answers to those questions. But in the meantime, Moderna and Pfizer both announced efforts to come up with a booster shot customized to deal with omicron.
Unfortunately, epidemiologists fear booming holiday travel, indoor family gatherings, the decline of precautions like mask wearing and the continued headwinds for the vaccination campaign could lead to a fresh surge in cases in coming weeks, with less than half of the White Mountains population vaccinated.
