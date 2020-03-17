NPC’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, employees, and community members. With the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, we are taking proactive measures to reduce the risk of exposure by implementing college-wide social distancing practices. We are also collaborating with statewide and local officials on appropriate response plans as issues evolve throughout the spread of COVID-19.
Our executive team, in collaboration with our Learning and Student Services leadership, has decided to suspend all classes, college-wide, from March 23 through April 5. NPC’s faculty and staff will use this two-week period to prepare to migrate as many course offerings as possible to an online or hybrid format. We are committed to our community and to providing a quality education; and, will utilize these weeks to ensure that our student learning outcomes will not be compromised during this transition.
Following this announcement, we will contact our employees and students with more detailed information that pertains specifically to them. In addition, further information can be found on our webpage. We realize that employees, students, and community members have many questions, and we are diligently working to communicate as much as possible. Please continue to regularly check the website.
Beyond the two week closure noted above, the college has also made the following decisions related to general college operations:
• Community events taking place at NPC sites are canceled through April 30. All payments made for affected events will be refunded.
• All NPC completer events, including spring commencement, are on hold at this time. We will provide more information on these events at a later time.
• Effective immediately, we ask that the public minimize its use of college facilities. Cosmetology salons, auto shops and other classroom facilities are closed to the public until further notice. College libraries are restricted to student and employee use until further notice. This decision is in effect to protect the health and safety of the general public and reduce risk of viral spread.
NPC’s leadership will continue to work diligently to keep our community informed and safe. The current health crisis in the United States is evolving rapidly. The College may need to change its current plans with little notice to respond to emerging events or at the direction of federal, state, or local governments. Please do your part in this process by checking our website regularly and watching for updates from the College.
