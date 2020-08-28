After a brutal spring and summer, Apache and Navajo Counties may have finally turned the corner of the pandemic, Navajo County Health Director Jeff Lee told a relieved, but somber, board of supervisors this week.
“After many months, I finally have some positive news to report,” said Lee. “Our sacrifices, our actions, are paying off. Our numbers have significantly lowered. This is not the time for a victory lap, but it is time to pat ourselves on the back a little.”
Navajo and Apache Counties at one point had among the worst outbreaks in the nation. Apache County has reported a total of 148 deaths and Navajo County 216 deaths — with death rates since the onset of the pandemic more than three times the statewide average.
However, both counties have seen the reports of new cases drop steadily in the past three weeks.
Lee said that 45 days ago, Navajo County was reporting 50 or 80 new cases every day. In the last two weeks, deaths have averaged more like six per day — with zero deaths on a good day.
Lee credited the decline to the public’s cooperation in wearing masks in public, avoiding mass gatherings and staying home when they feel sick. In addition, Gov. Doug Ducey restored some of the restrictions lifted back in May. Bars, gyms and other high-risk businesses that can’t effectively socially distance have closed or operated in a limited way. Some bars have sued to overturn the restored restrictions.
Experts say the virus spreads mostly through the air when people are close together, especially in places where they talk or sing or exert themselves. Some 40% of those infected don’t develop symptoms, but can still spread the virus. That means “super-spreading” events like funerals, weddings, parties, crowded events and crowded indoor spaces have played a disproportionate role in spreading of the virus. Other settings like nursing homes, prisons and crowded households have also proven fertile ground for the virus. As a result, wearing masks in public can slow the virus much more effectively than experts believed in the beginning.
The pandemic in Apache and Navajo counties has responded to public shifts in behavior. Apache County’s one of two counties in the state that now meets the state public health departments benchmarks for resuming in-person class in schools. Navajo County has met two of the three benchmarks.
Lee implored the public to continue wearing masks in public, avoid crowds, wash hands frequently, observe social distancing rules and stay home even if just feeling a little off — including losing their sense of smell.
He urged people to get flu shots as soon as possible. Public health experts have nightmares about a bad flu season coming on top of the pandemic. That could overwhelm hospitals and immune systems with the impact of two easily spread, potentially fatal respiratory viruses at the same time.
“If we follow these measures, we’ll continue to trend in a positive direction,” said Lee. “We’ve seen what happens when we lapse — like we did in May and June and July. So take a little bit of time to celebrate this win, but there’s still a lot more to do.”
Supervisor Jesse Thompson asked how Navajo County compares to the rest of the state.
“We’re doing very well. Northern Arizona as a whole is doing well. Compared to Yuma or Pima counties, we’ve had a much faster reduction in new cases. I attribute that to the sacrifices everyone has made up here.”
The state’s school benchmark data underscores the marked improvement for Apache and Navajo counties.
Only Apache and Yavapai counties early this week met all three benchmarks for reopening schools for in-person classes.
In Apache County, new cases have declined to 77 cases per 100,000 — and have been below 100 for one of the two weeks — as of Aug 2.
The percentage of positive tests has declined to 5.3% — and remained below 7% for two weeks.
The percentage of COVID hospital visits had declined to 3.3% and has remained below the 10% benchmark for more than a month.
Navajo County’s doing almost as well — having met two of the three benchmarks.
New cases have declined steadily for the past seven weeks, hitting 77 per 100,000 the week of Aug. 2.
The percentage of hospital visits easily meets the benchmark and as of Aug. 2 stood at 3.3%.
Navajo County hasn’t met the benchmark when it comes to the percentage of positive tests. The share of positive tests remains just above the 7% threshold and actually increased from 7.5% to 8% between July 26 and Aug 2, according to the state’s website. Ideally, the percentage of positive tests should remain below 5%.
Arizona overall has gone from a national COVID hot spot to a relative backwater, according to a national database maintained by the New York Times.
That data base tallies a running, seven-day total showing rates per 100,000 for every county in the nation.
That data shows Arizona with an average of 60 new cases per 100,000 in the past week (ending Aug. 24). Apache County had 83/100,000 and Navajo County 37/100,000, suggesting something of a mismatch with the state’s school benchmark data.
The counties with the highest per-capital rate in the past week include Gila (137), Graham (154) and Pinal (94).
