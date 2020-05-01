Webinar-Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Almost all maladaptive behaviors in children stem from a stress response. When a child becomes stressed, they have an emotional response driven by fear and the need to survive. (Fight/flight/freeze/fawn response)
As parents, teachers, caregivers we may see lying, stealing, regression, angry outbursts, incessant chatter, depression, etc.
Behaviors can be better understood and predicted, when we understand fear and the stress response in children.
This webinar is designed to give tools for managing tough behaviors and how to set up your home to help lower your kids stress level...and yours as well.
Presenters:
Darren and Stacey Gagnon are the parents of seven children, five of whom they have adopted. Darren and Stacey have fostered over 50 children. They are both certified teachers and Stacey is also a registered nurse. Darren and Stacey started the nonprofit agency "Lost Sparrows", an organization dedicated to improving the lives of orphans living overseas. Stacey also is the creator of Trauma Lens Care (TLC).
Register at matforce.org/events
