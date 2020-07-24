ARIZONA — There is over $130 billion dollars of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding left and the new application deadline is August 8. Here are some resources to help small businesses, provided by the Northeastern Arizona COVID-19 Business Response Team.
The Business Response Team, with representatives from the governments and businesses throughout Northern Arizona, continues to help small businesses in the region apply for loans and grants to survive the intermittent shutdowns and rising unemployment resulting from the pandemic.
Over 5,000 lenders are participating in PPP. For more information on how to apply, visit: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program
Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
The local, Small Business Development Center which is hosted by Northland Pioneer College (NPC) is also available to help existing or developing small businesses.
The SBDC provides many resources, free of charge, that enable emerging entrepreneurs and existing small businesses to innovate and adapt to changing conditions such as the coronavirus.
"We are excited by the extension of SBA programs but we believe that the majority of companies in our area who are seeking to participate in these programs have already applied," says SBDC Center Director Richard Chanick.
"A little known program that may be of interest is the new COVID-19 relief program that has been brought forward by the USDA. If a company has used the PPP and the EIDL but still needs one more 'push' this could be of assistance," Chanick added.
For more information visit www.npc.edu/sbdc.
Additional resources:
The Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender Match Tool can be accessed at: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications are still being accepted by the SBA. Apply at: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
