SHOW LOW — Being persnickety is the one of the reasons local owners Nikki and Robert Rose of Persnikkity’s Cafe are celebrating their tenth year in the restaurant business.
Chef Nikki, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, is the nikki in the name, the face of the business and the mastermind of all the food and confections. Robert, her husband and business partner, is the business expert who does a whole lot more than just paperwork.
The word persnickety means particular, or more precisely, according to Robert, means “characterized by excessive precision and attention to trivial details.” It was Nikki’s mother who suggested the name knowing her daughter’s desire to lend perfection to her personal signature on her culinary creations — thus Persnikkity’s.
In 2011 they launched their business behind Jiffy Lube at the location once occupied by Java Deli. It quickly became evident that an expansion was going to be necessary if they were to be able to serve everyone who walked through their doors. Finding their current location at 1650 E. Deuce of Clubs, they magically transformed what was a former seafood restaurant into an eclectic shabby chic interior which has become one of the most popular eating establishments on the Mountain.
When food trucks started to become the rave, keeping up with the popular trend, Persnikkity’s expanded and took to the road with their Twisted Lunch Box truck which appeared on scene wherever there was an event.
In December 2020 Nikki and Robert proved they were not just sitting on their laurels when they launched Persnikkity’s Sweet Confections at 21 N. White Mountain Blvd.
In a serendipitous conversation Robert had with Tony Murel, now their landlord, what was to be a boutique became the new home for the nostalgic candy shop where Nikki gets to do one of her most favorite things ever – cake creations for special occasions. But, it isn’t just about the cakes – it’s cakes and bakes featuring fresh baked cookies, cupcakes and other Nikki creations.
Using the confectionery as a central site for whatever your sweet tooth is calling for, other bakers and artists from around the Mountain have been invited to display their own creations there which range from specialty candies to unique gifts.
Once Robert made the deal with Murel for the site, he went home and told Nikki they were going to have a confectionery — she said OK. The business kicked off in December and due to their already established reputation, many of those who postponed their weddings during the pandemic have reset them and Nikki is so busy with cakes that she has had to suspend orders until the middle of July. Don’t worry though, everything else is still available.
Robert says his idea for the confectionery is somewhat like a Willie-Wonka Chocolate Factory. He loves seeing the kids come in and their eyes light up and want one of everything.
The Confectionery is primarily take-out although they do have a couple of tables for people who would like to sit and have one of their special soda shoppe drinks or coffee to go with one of their delectables.
“It is hidden hard work but has great rewards. Seeing people happy and smiling, like when the cake comes out and we hear them say, ‘Oh it’s beautiful. I love it,’ ” said Robert.
Robert also likes his favorite cookie — a twisted snickerdoodle with cheesecake inside.
As to food, the PersNIKKIty’s Cafe serves breakfast and lunch with a menu full of special NIKKI creations which bring back repeat customers again and again.
With Door Dash now available on the Mountain, take out and delivery is easily done online for both their businesses.
They also do catering and Robert says that it is quite popular with entities like the hospital and doctors’ offices.
At the height of the pandemic when they had to close their dining room, they turned Persnikkity’s into a quasi-grocery and ordered hard to get items from their purveyors for their customers, not for a profit, just for their cost.
They also support the community in many ways. One year when the school said kids needed backpacks, they went out and bought 50 and donated them. This year, with four of their employees graduating from Show Low, Snowflake and Blue Ridge, they donated around 1,000 cupcakes to the schools for prom and graduation. And, on a monthly basis they support Pet Allies with paper towels, kitty litter and bleach.
Robert also serves on the Show Low Chamber of Commerce as a board member and an ambassador.
Between both businesses, they employ around 25 people and the only time they slow down at the cafe is for breakfast in the winter – but it is still steady, a testament to their longevity and success. And, this year, Robert says it has not slowed down at all, and they are hiring.
The cafe is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the confectionery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Robert’s motto is “Work hard, play hard, and go til the wheels fall off.”
Obviously, that is what they have been doing.
With all the construction going on right now on the Deuce of Clubs, Robert and Nikki will have their anniversary celebration when that is completed.
Their daughter Jaidyn who is now 13, has also caught the Rose entrepreneurial spirit and has already established her own business, Boss of the Gloss, a custom made line of quality lip gloss.
More information about Persnikkity’s can be found at https://www.persnikkityscafe.com.
