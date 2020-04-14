ARIZONA — Arizona residents have made big changes to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic – but still expect things to get worse for at least a month, according to a just released statewide poll.
Generally, they’re taking their advice from the federal Centers for Disease Control and other medical experts – not the politicians, according to the survey of 1,000 residents by OH Predictive Insights.
About two-thirds of those surveyed said they think things will get worse in the next month. Older, baby boomers proved more pessimistic than younger millennials. Wealthy people also proved more pessimistic than low-income residents.
The impact on the economy concerned 87 percent, with health and public safety of greatest concern to about 79 percent.
A solid 90 percent said they’re avoiding public gatherings, and washing their hands more – regardless of whether they think the situation will continue to deteriorate.
Meanwhile, 81 percent have cancelled vacation plans – while about 20 percent went ahead with scheduled trips.
Overall, Baby Boomers and whites have made more adjustments in terms of avoiding pubic gatherings (95 percent) than younger residents (86 percent).
Overall, residents have the most confidence in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a whooping 69 percent. Some 57 percent said they have high “total” confidence in the Arizona Department of Health Services, while 15 percent said they have no confidence.
The politicians didn’t fare so well. About 41 percent expressed total confidence in President Donald Trump to handle the crisis – but 45 percent said they had no confidence. Congress didn’t even do that well. Some 31 percent said they have “total confidence” in Congress, while 39 percent said they have “no confidence.”
State officials did a little better. Some 44 percent said they have confidence in Gov. Doug Ducey and 38 percent said they had confidence in the state legislature. Gov. Ducey had a net 18-point confidence rating compared to just 8 points for the state legislature.
“The health messages to combat the spread of COVID-19 have clearly been resonating among Arizonans based on the results of the behavioral questions asked in our survey,” said Mike Noble, Chief of Research and Managing Partner of Phoenix-based market research and public opinion polling company OH Predictive Insights. “We’re in the early stages of this pandemic and currently the public remains confident in Arizona’s leadership even though a majority believe things will get worse before they get better in the next month.”
