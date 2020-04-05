PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday, April 4 announced that Pres. Trump, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Arizona’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state. The declaration makes available additional federal assets and resources to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts.
Gove. Ducey wrote a letter to Pres. Trump on April 1 requesting the disaster declaration.
“I’m grateful to Pres. Trump for approving Arizona’s request and for the Administration’s continued partnership,” said Gov. Ducey. “These resources will bolster our efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and help us bounce back afterward stronger than ever. This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus.”
Today’s disaster declaration will provide Arizona access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19 and more.
