WHITE MOUNTAINS – Exercising her constitutional authority as mayor for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Stephanie Irwin called an emergency meeting of the council for 5:30 p.m. on March 17 to issue a proclamation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak. Council members attended by phone and unanimously approved the Proclamation for the safety of all citizens in preventing the spread of the virus.
A similar proclamation was issued by the City of Show Low on Wednesday morning.
Proclamations open the door for the municipalities to request assistance from Navajo County, the State of Arizona and the Federal Government. In Pinetop-Lakeside the library and visitor’s center will be closed, all town-scheduled activities creating a gathering, including the use of town facilities for private parties are cancelled (fees will refunded); out-of-state business travel is cancelled except by court order or case by case projects. Show Low has already closed the library, senior center, aquatic center, city campus gym and related facilities of employees.
Public meetings for both communities will be modified allowing only those necessary for attendance and that number will be limited, excluding the general public. For Pinetop-lakeside the meetings will be live-streamed on the Internet via Facebook, allowing Facebook messaging for the public. Show Low meetings will be livestreamed on Show Low You Tube channel and available on Show Low TV. Limited public access to council meetings will be allowed in Show Low for call to the public.
Businesses in both communities are encouraged to follow current protocols of Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and to limit large gatherings on their premises and to use delivery services, drive-through service, social distancing, limit four patrons to a table and place tables six feet apart and reduce the number of occupied tables. Restaurants are to maintain high hygiene standards and require frequent hand washing between customer interactions and check workers for symptoms before they come to work.
Restaurants and bars are not being required to close. They will be visited on March 18 by the Community Services Department who will provide them with a one-sheet protocol.
The proclamations is in full effect until amended or terminated by the mayor or council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.