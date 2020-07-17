ARIZONA — In these times of uncertainty and daily news feeds that change ever so quickly about Covid-19 you may find comfort in the following news our Gov. Doug Ducey most recently announced.
As COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona there is hope. Ducey announced this week the new partnership between Arizona Health Department Services (ADHS) and Arizona State University (ASU) with the intent of increasing COVID-19 testing in Arizona. On the front they are able to provide Free Saliva-Based Diagnostic Testing for up to 100,000 Arizonans. There will be nearly 300 testing locations statewide.
ADHA has created a $12.7 million fund to increase testing sites making it possible to test a projected 100,000 Arizonan’s.
ASU‘s Biodesign Institute has developed the first saliva-based COVID-19 test in the state. These test have been administered to health care workers, first responders and infrastructure personnel as well as employees and students.
“It is the university’s commitment to be of service to the citizens of the state of Arizona in any way we can as we all work together to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,”said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “We are fortunate to have some extremely talented people at the university who have developed an innovative testing model and it is our duty to share that expertise and put it to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
You can visit www.azhealth.gov/testing to find testing locations and schedule appointments. You are encouraged to not go to these testing sites without a scheduled appointment.
This first testing event was July 11, between the hours of 8-12pm. All appointments were reserved. Check back for future times at www.azhealth.gov/testing.
For more information on COVID-19 testing services, visit:
Antibody testing with or without a doctors orders.
No-cost drive thru/register in advance at cvs.com
Summit Healthcare 928-537-6700 must have appointment to get tested
Arizona Department Health Services HOTLINE call 1-844-542-8201
Arizonan’s are reminded to do our part by following precautions to lessen the spread of COVID-19:
• Stay home when you are sick
• Wear a mask every time you are in public, even if you do not feel sick.
• Physically distance by staying at least six feet away from others who are not in your household when you are in public.
• Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Arizonans at higher risk for severe illness should continue to stay at home and avoid crowded public spaces. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) and immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
