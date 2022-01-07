REAL AZ survey on working from home is complete

SHOW LOW — During the October 2021 REAL AZ Corridor meeting, the group supported doing a regional survey of people working from home. The goal of the survey was to gather data to continue making steps to improve services on the Mountain. A total of 86 people responded.
Using SurveyPlanet, residents of Apache and Navajo counties who work from home were invited to answer 10 questions which would result in valuable data for REAL AZ and other economic development organizations to be able to better understand the needs of a workforce that spends at least some portion of their work week outside of a traditional office setting.
The survey was estimated to take about three minutes to complete and the survey period ran from November through mid-December.
James Brimhall, a member of REAL AZ who was responsible for leading the survey recruitment and data results, is the operations manager for Exelligent, LLC out of New Mexico, and he works from home.
According to the data gleaned from the openly blind survey, percentage wise, around 350 to 400 people in Apache and Navajo counties work from home.
“Do we think there are more than that? The survey was taken before omicron so I think it is fair to estimate that about 350 people work from home in the two counties. It is a good base for our community to start with,” said Brimhall.
With the results of the survey in, the REAL AZ workgroup will discuss the data and then provide it to the public.
Some of the things that Brimhall did note regarding the survey which stood out were that 90% of those who responded were from Navajo County. Also, the number working for a local or state/national company was split equally — 43/43. The question which asked why the person chose this area to work from home had several responses, but the largest number of the responses said it was because they had family ties to the area.
Brimhall said many people who grew up here and left the area have chosen to return to work and raise their families in the environment which they grew up in.
Brimhall, married with three children, grew up in Snowflake and has deep family ties there. He also wanted to raise his family here. Though he works for an out-of-state company, he is involved in the community. A resident of Lakeside, he is a commissioner on the Pinetop-Lakeside Planning and Zoning Commission and says he “is vested in not only making Pinetop-Lakeside better, but Navajo and Apache counties and beyond.”
Brimhall received his MBA with a focus in strategic management and policy. In his position with Exelligent, LLC, working from home, he is able to contribute to what REAL AZ is trying to learn about persons working at home in a full time capacity or in a hybrid version of in office and at home.
Though only 86 people responded to the survey, when asked if they would like to be added to REAL AZ’s email list for events or news relating to remote work in the area, only 23 provided their name and email and the other 63 did not give an answer.
Navajo County’s Governmental Relations Director Rochelle Lacapa leads the REAL AZ Corridor group. The next REAL AZ meeting will be in January but the official date has not been set. According to an email communication to the REAL AZ group, January’s meeting will revert back to the original board meeting model for REAL AZ members. A newsletter is being developed for the larger group that will share general economic development information.
