ARIZONA — Arizona has given schools broad flexibility when it comes to reopening schools in August.
Now every school district in the state must wrestle with the options – as Arizona endures one of the fastest increases in new COVID-19 cases in the country.
Many parents support a return to school conditions as nearly normal as possible, with the need to care for children at home a heavy drag on getting back to work.
However, many others fear sending their children back to schools where they face an increased chance of infection. Some surveys have suggested districts could see a 20 percent drop in enrollment if parents don’t feel adopted precautions will protect their kids.
Moreover, last spring’s experiment with online learning left many children behind. One local survey found 13 percent of students don’t have the internet at home and 40 percent don’t have a computer.
The State has adopted key reforms to give school districts as much flexibility as possible, while protecting them from the worst financial impact of reopening.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman announced the guidelines for reopening. The changes were financed with some $300 million out of the $800 million the state has received under the CARES Act.
First, the state said it won’t cut per-student funding by more than 2 percent – even if the districts suffer a much steeper drop in enrollment. The governor’s package earmarked $200 million in federal funding to underwrite that guarantee. Some state and national studies have projected worried parents might keep as much as 20 percent of students home.
Second, the state has relaxed requirements as to the time the students spend in the classroom. This means the districts would not suffer a financial hit if they adopted a blended model, with a lot of online instruction. However, districts that offer online programs or a blended model will have to also provide a place on campus for students to work if they don’t have parental supervision, a computer or the internet at home.
The state and federal governments will cover most of the extra costs of reopening, including increased reliance on online learning. Some districts have used sizeable individual grants through the Federal CARES Act to buy Chromebooks.
The state provides little guidance on whether schools should restart extracurricular programs like sports, music and drama – where it’s nearly impossible to follow social distancing rules.
Studies have found that younger people can become infected with COVID-19 just as easily as any other age group – but they’re far less likely to suffer serious complications. Many never show symptoms of an infection although a very small number of infected children later develop a mysterious inflammatory disease.
The biggest concern remains the possibility that kids will spread the infection to one another in school and then infect older adults at home. People over 65 account for 75 percent of the deaths in Arizona. Nursing homes account for about 40 percent of deaths.
Some changes suggested in the state guidelines may prove relatively easy to implement. This includes:
• Masks and temperature checks on the school bus.
• Frequent temperature checks for teachers and workers.
• Bare bones classrooms so kids can sit as far apart as possible.
• Limits on moments when kids gather – like recess.
• Lots of hand sanitizers and frequent disinfection of classrooms.
• Guidelines that urge parents to keep their kids home if they feel even a little “off” in the morning.
Each district will have to answer a larger set of questions, mostly focused on whether to stagger student in-class schedules and how heavily to rely on online learning approaches.
Should the district return to mostly online learning, with computers and internet connections for every student, more training for teachers and on-campus study halls and workshops for students struggling to keep up?
Should the district return to nearly normal classroom schedules, perhaps with additional computer and online tools for students? This approach could include an online option for some students if parents are leery of a return to classroom instruction – or for students and employees at a greater risk of serious complications from an infection.
Should the district try to limit the amount of time students spend on campus in classroom groups? So perhaps half the students come in the morning, ask questions, get instructions, listen to a lecture – then head home to work on their lessons online, including listening to online lectures and completing projects with classmates on Zoom. The second shift of students troops onto campus in the afternoon – significantly reducing the number of people they’re exposed to in a day. The schedule might even call for half the students to attend class on Monday and Wednesday and the other half on Tuesday and Thursday. However, this has the drawback of requiring parents to ensure the kids have a safe place to work during the half-day they’re not in classes.
The state package also includes:
• $40 million to expand broadband in rural communities.
• $20 million to bring extra support to “high-need” schools.
• $1 million in “microgrants” for innovative programs.
• $25 million in extra help for non-Title I schools, distance learning expansion, and special education services lost during the school closures.
