SHOW LOW — City of Show Low Mayor and Navajo County Dist. IV Supervisor Daryl Seymore invited local media to attend his live COVID-19 update in the council chambers on Tuesday. Also in attendance, taking questions from the media was Arizona@Work representative and Northeastern Arizona Local Workforce Development Executive Director, Stephanie Ray.
Rob Hephner of Birdman Media, Floyd Simmons of KRFM Radio and the Independent attended the update, asking questions regarding local concerns about economics, public safety, Gov. Ducey’s executive orders and more.
“I want to start by thanking our hospital crews and organizations, doctors and nurses, caregivers, and all the front-line people at the grocery stores and delivery services — our city staff and employees, utility companies and health officials, many churches, food banks, police, fire, businesses and news agencies,” said Seymore. “So many people have worked tirelessly to make change throughout our community, city, state and country,” adds Seymore. “Most of all it’s our citizens who have come together to make a difference.”
“I want people to realize that we are entering the peak of the contagious stage,” reminded Seymore. “This is a very serious time and it’s important for us to follow the order given by our governor.”
He urged residents to “stay at home if at all possible; there is very few reasons that you should be out and that is only if your are engaging in some type of essential activity ...”
Seymore pointed out, as have other leaders, that the current pandemic is something that has not been seen before in our lifetime.
“Back when we had the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, we could see the flames; we could see the effect and how close it was — what it was. And the Wallow and Cedar Fire were the same … So all of these things that have threatened us before were things that were very real and something we could see.”
“This virus is very real but what makes it hard is that it is unseen … One of the things we have tried to control that has been as bad as anything is the fear that has come upon people,” he added. “I want you to feel safe, stay and home and stay healthy.”
Media questions
The Independent asked Seymore if he anticipated a furlough of City employees. “At this present time we don’t expect to furlough,” answered Seymore. “We have completed our budget for next year which was delivered to me on Friday. Right now we have our full budget in place through June 30, 2020.”
“The City of Show Low has always been fiscally conservative,” added Seymore. “We also have money that we put aside to for a situation like this. Until we really know how it starts to track … most of our expenditures that would be larger would probably be deferred into the next quarter or mid next year.”
Regarding questions about COVID-19, the mayor said there is no projected end date for pandemic.
“We have a call almost every other day with the Governor and he has not alluded to an end date of the stay-at-home order,” answered Seymore. “We are seeing the numbers slow a little bit just with the tests we are having. We were seeing increases of COVID-19 numbers by 20% and 25%. Yesterday’s increase from today was about 9%. Right now we have an increase rate of 7% of anybody that’s tested positive.”
“I hope that people understand we are in a more contagious period of that curve,” reminded Seymore. “We have to assume that the virus is out there and the virus is present.”
The mayor said he is also discouraging seasonal residents from coming up from the Valley.
“One of the things we have is people that want to come up from the Valley and we are asking those people not to come up,” explained Seymore. “There were several calls to the governor about this and I myself one of those that petitioned to … to be more specific about people not traveling from one area to another. That is something we are discouraging.”
“But as far as getting out and enjoying the outdoors that is a health source. But you have to do it in small numbers — even families,” advised Seymore.
Good Friday,
day of prayer
A community day of prayer and fasting has been organized by local leaders to take place today, April 10.
“In light of the coronavirus and the impact we are feeling in Navajo County and across the globe, we join together collectively… to hold a community day of prayer and fasting ...”May our combined faith bring us clarity and direction as we look to make necessary and import decisions in overcoming the challenges presented by COVID-19.”
To watch the conference in its entirety including the and questions asked by media representatives, visit the City of Show Low website or Facebook page or use the link: https://www.facebook.com/Cityofshowlow/videos/217451972912433/?t=1.
