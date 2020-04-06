ARIZONA — Arizona’s reports of new COVID-19 cases jumped by at least 959 last week, but at least the rate of increase may be slowing as the effect of stay-at-home and social distancing orders take effect, according to numbers posted Monday on the state health department website.
However, the decline in new infections statewide last week may simply reflect a lag in getting test results. Navajo County remains a conspicuous exception, with new cases still increasing rapidly.
Statewide, cases of new infections continue to climb, hitting 1,456 cases and 65 deaths on Monday. (see https://www.azdhs.gov/) Those totals represent the tip of the iceberg, since only people with serious symptoms are getting tests – which remain in short supply. Studies now suggest 25 to 50 percent of those infected may show few if any symptoms, but can still spread the virus. Some studies indicate people can infect others at least 48 hours before any symptoms appear.
Those studies demonstrate the continued importance of social distancing as well as the federal Centers of Disease Control’s latest recommendation that people wear masks when they do mingle with other people in public.
The exponential rate of increase in new infections may be easing in Arizona. The state documented 45 new cases the week of March 8, then a 10-fold increase to 460 new cases the week of March 15. In the following week, cases doubled to 985. For that three-week period, the rate of increase followed the exponential curve of the early infection in many hard hit areas.
However, the site reported 959 new cases last week, a slight decline from the previous week. That decline may vanish as more test results straggle in. Most of the tests are now being conducted in private labs, many of which have backlogs. The private labs report only positive results to the state, so the numbers don’t reveal whether the percentages of positive tests has remained consistent. That number could help determine whether an increase in testing rather than the spread of the virus accounts for a large share of the new documented cases.
Still, based on those very preliminary numbers, the rate of increase may be slowing in some areas.
It takes one to two weeks after infection for symptoms to develop. That means people diagnosed last week probably got infected in the weeks of March 8 or March 15, when the state had only a handful of cases and before the state had started to impose social distancing recommendations and closures. The effects of those closures are just starting to show up in the statistics tracking the spread of the virus.
Unfortunately, that slowdown in the rate of new infections doesn’t apply everywhere. For instance, the rate of increase continues to accelerate in Navajo County, even in these preliminary figures. Navajo County's reporting of new cases went from 8 cases documented during the week of March 8, to 35 cases the week of March 15, 63 cases the week of March 22 and 104 cases the week of March 29. The county now has 210 documented cases, behind only Maricopa and Pima Counties – both with vastly larger populations.
Other counties have been more consistent. The positive tests went from 7 to 10 and then 8 in Apache County. Apache County now has a total of 25 cases.
Cases went from 31 to 69 then to 63 in Coconino County.
The differences in those numbers are all so small that the lag in reporting of positive results to the state could change the picture as more results come in for the week in question.
The rate of increase isn’t tracked on the website for counties with a low number of cases like Gila, Greenlee, Cochise, Graham and La Paz. Gila County now has three confirmed cases.
Maricopa County has the most cases overall and may be showing a decline in the rate of increase. The documented cases went from 21 during the week of March 8, to 285 during the week of March 15 and then 589 during the week of March 22. As of Monday morning, the total of new cases reported declined slightly to 536 in the week of March 29. That total may change as more test results trickle in, but will likely represent a slowing from the doubling in cases in the week before.
The rate of new reports in Pima County has also slowed, rising from 61 during the week of March 15, to 167 in the week of March 22, to 177 in the week of March 29.
People younger than 44 account for 145 of the cases. The death rate in that age group has generally been much lower. However, 121 of the documented cases are in people older than 65, who face a much higher risk of serious complications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.