SHOW LOW — Sparklight announced March 17 that is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.
Sparklight’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, located at 1341 E. Thornton Drive in Show Low.
Additionally, Sparklight announced that as of March 13, it is making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”
Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.