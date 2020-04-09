SPRINGERVILLE – The town council budget work session for Springerville on March 31 brought with it a new challenge towns everywhere are facing: How do you hold a public meeting when there’s no ability to have a public gathering?
“This is the first time we’ve had a conference call phone number for our meetings,” Town Manager Joe Jarvis said. “We’re doing this in response to directives we’ve received from state and federal government about COVID-19.”
Despite the difficulties, all but one councilmember was in attendance for the meeting, which was held so the council could discuss budget items for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. At least two attendees participated by phone on a line set up by the town. Due to the difficulties involved in the first-ever teleconferenced meeting, there was no public commentary, however.
New Vehicles
There was some discussion on new vehicles for the town of Springerville, a new vehicle for the fire department and one for town administrative use. The command vehicle for the fire department was deemed no longer fit for duty, as it had transmission issues, and staff had “no confidence” that it would even safely drive back and forth to Show Low. The council supported this replacement for the FY 2020-2021 budget. The council did not feel, however, that now was a good time for a new town vehicle, especially considering that there were two working vehicles available to them.
“I’m not a big fan of a new [town] vehicle. Not right now. First responders? I think they need to have all the gear they possibly can, as long as they take care of it,” Councilman Ruben Llamas said. “I would like to hold off on a new administrative vehicle.”
“I think I agree with Ruben. We can hold off,” Mayor Phil Hanson said. “I think it’s always important that we do our due diligence and spend wisely. We don’t know what this COVID-19 is going to look like, as far as what it’s doing to our economy.”
Streets and Water Projects
On the issue of the town’s streets, the discussion centered heavily around spending during a time of uncertainty. Some projects, such as work for Tori Circle, will likely be shelved for a year or more. The worst four roads that were previously identified for work are now expected to be completed “in the next six years.” Sheldon and Hualapai street are the only ones that remained on the schedule for certain to be redone this next fiscal year.
As street projects are completed, however, the town will also be working on water and sewer lines. Before any street is repaved, any old water and sewer lines underneath will first be refurbished. This plan makes road repairs more expensive, but it allows the town to fix their water infrastructure little by little.
The health of the town’s wells was also discussed, and a one-time amount of $200,000 was requested for the budget to help maintain and inspect them. Over time, wells and their components such as casings and pumps can and do fail, and the proposed funds would be used to proactively treat these problems as opposed to reacting later after a failure.
“Here in the last three years, we probably replaced three wells,” Public Works Director Tim Rasmussen said, when asked by the council how often wells needed servicing. “This last summer, we had a well that went down that was pretty important to us at the time, and we had to jump through hoops to get that well up and running.”
The estimated amount to replace water lines, wastewater lines and other water projects is much too high for the town to handle in just one year. Resolution 2020-R008, which was on the agenda for the March 30 meeting, authorizes the town to go into debt so that they can apply for Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) funds to begin work on the many water plans the town is considering. WIFA provides loans to cities and towns in Arizona at “below market interest rates” for various water projects, and it assists with loan repayment and grants. The town would be asking for $2.1 million dollars in loan and grant funding for five years-worth of water and wastewater capital improvement projects. The town will put forth $300,000 in matching, bringing the total amount down to $1.8 million dollars.
Fire and Police studies put on hold
Earlier this year, the towns of Springerville and Eagar had a combined council meeting where they approved measures to conduct feasibility studies on integrating their police and fire departments, and authorizing staff to handle the studies and to schedule another combined town council meeting for April. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has now changed those plans and put those plans on hold indefinitely.
“Council directed us to postpone the combined council meeting and to postpone analyzing bringing the departments together,” Jarvis confirmed in an interview.
Since the town staffs were originally directed to handle the feasibility study and meetings, no motions were necessary to delay the April meeting and studies. Currently, there is no timeline for when Springerville’s feasibility study will resume as the town tackles more pressing issues. The resolution passed unanimously.
