Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.