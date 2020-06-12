ARIZONA —As COVID-19 cases surge, hospitals may need all their beds after all, according to the Arizona state health director.
New confirmed cases, hospital visits, hospital admissions, ventilator use, rising death tolls and the percentage of positive tests have all surged in the nearly two weeks since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order and approved reopening of most businesses, with some remaining restrictions.
State Director of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ has warned hospitals to prepare to activate the 50 percent increase in bed capacity the state ordered them to prepare in a previous executive order. The number of confirmed new cases and deaths has been setting records in the past week.
Health officials said the rising numbers demonstrate the need to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public. Studies have demonstrated the value of masks in sharply reducing the rate of spread. For instance, almost everyone in Japan wears a mask in public. Even though Japan did not shut down most business and left schools open much longer than the US, the Japanese reported about 900 COVID-19 deaths compared to 110,000 deaths here. The US has 2.5 times as many people but so far has reported 110 times as many deaths.
Even rural hospitals prepared extra beds in an unused wing of the hospital when the pandemic first struck. However, during the state-wide shutdown, the rush of COVID patients did not materialize. In fact, since the original order also cancelled elective surgeries, hospitals ended up only half full and started laying off workers.
Even during the lockdown, the number of COVID-19 hospital visits increased steadily, although hospitals maintained ample capacity, partly as a result of the cancellation of non-emergency procedures.
That’s started to change with the reopening and the resumption of normal hospital activity.
The state’s latest order urged hospitals to institute incident command procedures, manage elective procedures to leave adequate room for COVID 19 patients, ensure they maintain a 14-day supply of protective gear for staff, keep bed use below 80 percent, discharge patients not needing critical care, find ways to boost use of volunteers and use triage procedures to avoid overwhelming emergency rooms.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased steadily throughout the pandemic, with a faster rate of increase in the past week. State health department statistics showed 519 hospitalized COVID 19 patients on April 9. The total increased to 1,009 on June 1 and on June 8 reached 1,243.
The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds has followed the same trend line, rising from 155 on April 8 to 438 on June 8. The use of ventilators has remained more steady, going from 133 on April 8 to 264 on June 8. However, the number of intubated COVID-19 patients has risen, from about 43 on April 10 to 109 on June 7. That number has bounced up and down from day to day – from a low of 12 to the high of 109.
Currently about 76 percent of the state’s intensive care hospital beds are occupied, compared to about 68 percent in late March.
Confirmed cases outside the hospital have risen sharply, leaving Arizona with one of the steepest rises in the country. The numbers have increased steadily since March, peaking at 1,168 new confirmed cases on June 2. Numbers have declined since then, but cases often trickle in later, changing the shape of the curve. Health care experts note the big increases in the number of tests administered. Throughout April and May, doctors and laboratories did about 2,500 tests per day. In June, the number of daily tests increased to 6,000 to 11,000.
However, the potentially more worrisome figure remains the number of total tests coming back positive. Early on, only people with serious symptoms got tested. Some 12 percent of those tested positive in early March, which declined to just 3 percent in late March. The percentage bobbed up to 9 percent in mid April, then started to decline – dropping to 5 percent. Gov. Doug Ducey cited that decline in the percentage of positive tests in lifting the stay-at-home order, despite the continued increase in confirmed cases. However, in late May and on into June the percentage of positive tests rose again – returning to about 12 percent. The percentage of positive tests from the antibody test showing a past exposure rather than an active infection has remained at around 3 percent, despite a big increase in the number of tests administered.
Navajo and Apache counties have remain the epicenter of the outbreak in Arizona.
Navajo County has 2,253 confirmed cases and 72 deaths, an infection rate of 2,000 cases per 100,000 population and a positive test rate of 16 percent.
Apache County has 1,747 cases and 49 deaths, an infection rate of 2,433 per 100,000 population and a positive test rate of 15 percent.
That compares to a statewide total of about 29,000 cases and an infection rate of 393 per 100,000.
By contrast, Gila County remains one of the least affected areas of the state – even though confirmed cases have increased rapidly in the past week. The county has 47 cases and 3 deaths, an infection rate of 85 per 100,000 and a positive test rate of just 1.3 percent.
Even within those rural counties, the outbreak differs in intensity.
In Navajo and Apache counties, the Navajo Reservation remains the epicenter of the pandemic. Native Americans account for 18 percent of the deaths, but only about 5 percent of the population in Arizona. Reportedly, clusters have also developed on the San Carlos Apache Reservation and the White Mountain Apache Reservation, although the state does not break down numbers on the Indian reservations.
Communities bordering the reservations also have higher infection rates. Winslow’s zip code has 138 cases and an infection rate of 78 per 10,000. Flagstaff’s zip code has 219 cases and a rate of 56/10,000.
Snowflake has 18 cases and a rate of 21/10,000.
Show Low has 73 cases and a rate of 29/10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.