Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Windy with a few showers early followed by steady rain this afternoon. High 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.