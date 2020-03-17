SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Public Health Department team continues to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. Please know that the health and safety of our residents is our most important priority. "We encourage the public to stay calm, stay up-to-date with recommendations, and do their best to help slow the spread. We ask that everyone routinely check the COVID-19 dashboard for the most recent information," said Navajo County Public Health Director Jeff Lee.
Arizona will receive over $12 million to support the response to CoVid-19. In areas where community spread has been detected, there is likely a heightened level of risk of exposure.
General things that we all should do to help prevent the spread include:
• Washing our hands with soap and water for at least 20 second, if
• Soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects
• Cover your cough and sneeze
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Staying home if you are sick
• if you are sick, utilize telemedicine if available or
• Call your healthcare provider prior to arrival
• Avoid handshakes
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, couch and shortness of breath consistent with other respiratory viruses. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.
We will continually update the online COVID-19 dashboard: www.navajocountyaz.gov/coronavirus
