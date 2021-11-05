Summit Healthcare wants to facilitate patient and family communication during the pandemic. This is especially important when some patients are not allowed in person visitation due to infection control concerns. To help patients maintain family /friends contact, as well as have time for medical care and allow for adequate rest time, the following guidelines have been developed.
Phone communication
• To ensure optimal communication, families are to designate one spokesman. That person is both the contact for hospital staff and communicate with other family members to give updates.
• The spokesperson needs to be available to take a call from staff in the event of a change in patient status such as a transfer or decline in condition.
• Due to volume and the severity of illness, update calls should take place once a day, no more than twice.
• If possible, set times for daily check in calls. Phone calls will be time limited.
• Include family communication in documentation.
Video (DX80) visitation
Video visitation (DX80) may be available for those patients who are not allowed in person visitation.
• Family visiting hours for video visitation are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. This allows time for patient rest and personal care. Video visitation may be extended for actively dying patients, consistent with in person visitation policy. Please be aware that there may be times when the two hour window times may be adjusted according to patient or unit needs.
• Video visitation will not be allowed during times of personal care to protect patient privacy. If personal care becomes necessary during video visitation, the camera will be turned off, turned away, or covered.
• Consistent with current policy, video visitation during the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. is not allowed.
• To ensure that medications are given accurately and safely, it is requested that families not speak to, or interrupt the staff as they administer medications.
• At the discretion of leadership, if visitors become disruptive, aggressive, or are interfering with safe patient care, the video will be turned off.
• For the privacy of all involved, recording is prohibited. If it is discovered that recording has occurred, the video will be turned off and further video visitation will not be allowed.
Summit Healthcare Association visitor policy
Effective Sept. 10
Anyone entering Summit Healthcare buildings has to wear masks per CDC guidelines
No visitors under the age of 12 allowed
Visiting hours for hospital inpatients 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visitors in house at 6 p.m. can remain until 8 p.m., Lobby doors lock at 6 p.m. as there are no screeners available after 6 p.m.
If a nursing unit has more than 50% COVID-19 patients, no visitors are allowed to any patient in that unit unless patient is at end of life or has special needs.
Visitors must wear a mask covering mouth and nose at all times, Including in patient rooms.
