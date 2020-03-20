WASHINGTON – According to a press release from the office of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, today, at Sinema’s urging, the administration announced Arizonans’ federal tax filing deadline is extended until July 15, giving Arizona families and businesses affected by coronavirus time to focus on taking care of themselves, their families, and their employees. The administration’s decision came after Sinema helped introduce bipartisan legislation extending the filing deadline.
“Extending the federal tax-filing deadline during a public health crisis helps ensure Arizona families and small businesses can focus on their immediate health and financial well-being,” said Sinema.
The administration previously announced that tax payment deadlines for all Americans would be delayed until July 15. However, the tax filing deadline remained April 15. Sinema helped introduce a bipartisan bill that fixed this and extended the tax filing deadline until July 15 for all Americans.
Sinema recently urged the Small Business Administration (SBA) to approve Arizona’s application requesting a SBA Disaster Declaration. This declaration allows Arizona businesses to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help small businesses handle the economic losses caused by COVID-19.
Sinema voted for two Congressionally-approved packages to address the coronavirus. These bills included Sinema’s provisions ensuring respirators used by patients and health workers have liability coverage and are available for Arizona communities and that COVID-19 tests are free.
Sinema wrote to Vice President Pence and the White House Task Force about the government’s need to implement a single online webform that would allow the CDC to directly collect information from travelers and provide a more complete, accurate, and timely collection of data. Sinema also wrote VA about steps it’s taking to protect the health of veterans and staff. Sinema also wrote to the Vice President to ensure tribal leaders have the resources they need through the Indian Health Service, tribal health departments, and urban Indian health programs to keep their communities safe.
Sinema has also added a resources page to her website, www.sinema.senate.gov, for Arizonans looking for the latest information on coronavirus.
