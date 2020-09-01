SHOW LOW — At the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Board meeting of August 24, Fire Chief Bryan Savage proudly accepted a certificate of appreciation presented to the Fire District recognizing the District’s support for the National Guard during the pandemic response in Navajo County and around the State. Presented by Sergeant Louis Mirabelli, the certificate reads:
Arizona National Guard Medical Task Force – Arizona
Expresses sincere appreciation for your unwavering support to Arizona National Guard. Your efforts enable the support of our Medical Joint Task Force and accomplishment of the COVID-19 community missions.
Sergeant Mirabelli, who is also a firefighter/paramedic for the Fire District, explained that Timber Mesa has demonstrated extraordinary support for its citizen soldiers throughout his career with the Fire District and most recently in regard to his deployment to assist our neighbors on the Navajo Reservation. Mirabelli was deployed from January of 2020 through July of 2020 as a flight paramedic and was additionally assigned to assist in coordinating the State’s wildfire deployment plan as it relates to COVID.
Chief Savage thanked Mirabelli for his service to our Country and to our community and then commented that the Fire District was proud to have him back from deployment.
