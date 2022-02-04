Left, thinking outside of the box, members of Unity of the White Mountains created a double-message sign following a training in Human Center Design. Launching the prototype in a Jan. 29 dedication were, from left, Carole Fogle, Jan Choti, Janelle Stauffer, Rev. Sheryl Padgett and Cyndi Barningham. Right, side two of Unity’s new prototype sign
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — On Saturday, Jan. 29, Unity of the White Mountains opted for a dedication in lieu of a traditional ribbon cutting to launch its new prototype sign for community outreach.
Like many businesses, churches and organizations, Unity closed its doors to the public about a year ago due to COVID-19 and held its services on Zoom.
Unity’s minister, Rev. Sheryl Padgett, was not always a church minister. In her other life, she was the first female engineer for Atlas Launch Vehicles on the launch pad for her company at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. To say she is familiar with launching things is an understatement, but that is just what she did at the recent Unity dedication.
Padgett’s son, Isaac Fehr, has a degree in cognitive science from the University of California, San Diego. His work is in Canada and due to the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, he could not return to his work and has been living with his mother. Taking advantage of his experience, she invited him to lead the congregation in facilitating a process called Human Centered Design (HCD) to solve one of their church issues.
HCD, in a nutshell, is a creative process that starts with the people you are designing for or working with, and through a series of steps in which they are directly involved, come up with solutions to an issue they would like to solve, and in the end, achieve a goal that actually meets their needs.
Guided through the HCD process, church members examined the issue of how they, as a spiritual center, could reach out to more people. They interviewed a variety of people of all ages outside of their church and discovered that most people did not know about Unity or the fact that they are an inclusive and accepting church.
They created five teams to address that issue in five different ways.
One of the teams created was the Inclusive Signage Team. After many iterations of prototyping, they came up with the sign which they dedicated on Jan. 29. The sign has two different sides with parts that are interchangeable so they can deliver two different messages as a solution to solving the issue they chose to address.
The new sign with the messages they wish to convey to the community can be seen from two different directions outside of the church at 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
