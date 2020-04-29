Nexus Coalition and MATFORCE of Yavapai County are offering a free webinar Tuesday, May 5 from 10-11 a.m., Parenting During COVID-19:Stressed Parents Parenting Stressed Kids."
Almost all maladaptive behaviors in children stem from a stress response. When a child becomes stressed, they have an emotional response driven by fear and the need to survive. (Fight/flight/freeze/fawn response)
As parents, teachers, caregivers we may see lying, stealing, regression, angry outbursts, incessant chatter, depression, etc.
Behaviors can be better understood and predicted, when we understand fear and the stress response in children.
This webinar is designed to give tools for managing tough behaviors and how to set up your home to help lower your kids stress level … and yours as well.
Register at or at matforce.org/events.
