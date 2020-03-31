Nothing beats the full scale movie experience we enjoy by going to the cinema. And there is the popcorn too, which can never quite be matched by what we can make at home. There are things we can do at home to keep feeding our need for movie magic, for drama, action, tears, laughs and even the occasional 'Hummm' of mental stimulation. Modern technology allows us to view at home, in a diminished, small screen, way, just about any film we want to see. If you have access to a streaming service, the Red Box outside our Quicky Marts or want to get DVDs from Netflix, I have a few suggestions for you.
Totally the most wonderful feel good film of the year has to be “Yesterday.” Just imagine waking up, as the protagonist does in the film, and finding yourself dimension shifted to a reality where the Beatles never existed. Holy smoke, a world with no Beatles songs? Since no one knows the songs, the young fellow begins to sing the songs he loves and remembers. No surprise, people like the music. Englishman Himesh Patel plays the dimension switcher with a gentle wonder. His lady friend is played by Lilly James who we know from “Downton Abbey” and the live action version of “Cinderella.” Watch “Yesterday,” it will make you feel good.
The director, Danny Boyle, has some stellar films in his kit. Another of his movies that will chase the blues and boredom away is “Slumdog Millionaire,” a spectacular romp through contemporary India. Zombie fans will want to see his “28 Days Later”, one of the top Zombie flicks ever.
People with kids should please watch “Toy Story 4,” the completion of that long, delightful series from Pixar.
For a real change of pace, take a look at “Parasite”. This Korean film brings us a harrowing drama of evil doers who infiltrate the lives of a wealthy family in that country. It won four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. Now famous director Bong Joon-ho also directed the SyFy film “Snowpiercer” in 2013 which is also worth your time.
The recent version of “Little Women” brings us some great acting in the classic tale of sisters growing up during the American Civil War. Besides the acting I liked the look into the home front, how families made do while dad risked it all to end slavery.
For grown ups, especially those of us very grown ups who remember the Sharon Tate murder as current events, the frightening, dazzling, brilliant “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will keep our mind and eyes busy for a couple of hours. Director Quinton Tarantino always demands our attention with his sideways take on life. He assembled an all star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Bruce Dern and a stunning effort by Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.
Next time we will look at some the great stuff coming from the fierce competition among the streaming services.
