APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES - The stay-at-home order’s history.
Businesses have reopened.
Show Low’s jammed with weekend visitors.
Will we now spawn a “super spreader” event?
A growing body of research suggests that perhaps 10 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 account for a stunning 80 percent of the transmissions. According to research by Adam Kucharski of the Long School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Researchers still don’t fully understand the dynamics of the spread of the virus. However, the pandemic is driven by “superspreader” events suggest loud, tight-packed events where people sing, speak loudly, shout and spend hours in close contact have produced clusters of cases throughout the world.
Extended religious gatherings, nursing homes, cruise ships, music venues, meatpacking plants and other gatherings have caused clusters – including a religious revival meeting on the Navajo Reservation that lay at the root of one of the nation’s worst infection rates. However, of 314 identified clusters with three or more cases between Jan. 4 and Feb. 11, only one originated in an outdoor setting.
Another study in China that did exhaustive contact tracing on 7,000 cases found only one case clearly transmitted out-of-doors.
So hiking, camping, fishing – the stuff folks love to do in the White Mountains – appears to involve little risk. However, loudly telling fish stories in a noisy bar looks like a different matter, according to the gathering body of research.
A host of factors produces such clusters, according to a summary of the research published in news a comment section of the journal Science.
The virus that causes COVID-19 apparently spreads most efficiently in large droplets produced by talking loudly, breathing heavily, singing and other activities that promote the exchange of air at close quarters. It can theoretically spread by touching contaminated surfaces and casual contact, but few such cases have been documented.
Some of the better known clusters include:
• A 2.5-hour choir rehearsal in which a choir member who’d been suffering from what felt like a cold for three days infected 53 members of the choir – two fatally.
• A dormitory for migrant workers in Singapore was linked to 800 cases.
• 80 infections were linked to live music venues in Osaka, Japan.
• 65 cases were linked to Zumba classes in South Korea.
• Many clusters occurred in meatpacking plants where the machinery makes so much noise the closely packed workers must shout to make themselves heard.
Another attempt to pull together information on Superspreader events involving COVID 19 came to similar conclusions, according to the summary by Jonathan Kay published in Quillette.
The pattern of superspreader events suggests that COVID-19 transmits most readily in large droplets, which are too heavy to remain in the air for long. Some people produce such large droplets more readily, due to the way they speak. Most people don’t produce a lot of the large droplets simply by breathing or even talking quietly. But coughing, singing, shouting or sneezing can produce a torrent of such droplets – perhaps a quarter teaspoon of fluid in a single cough.
Droplets produced by such an uncovered cough can travel 24 feet or more – far further than the six-foot social distancing recommendation. That finding makes wearing masks in public potentially vital, since the fabric can stop many of those droplets.
The relative importance of large droplets versus fine droplets produced by simply breathing in transmitting COVID-19 remains speculative. Laboratory studies have shown the virus can survive for days on some surfaces. Moreover, lab studies have proven the virus can remain in fine droplets in the air for an hour or more. However, the real-world research on clusters of cases suggests large droplets play the leading role in spreading the virus, according to the Quillet article.
The article presented a summary of 58 superspreader events in March in 28 countries, plus ships at sea. The study did not include shared living spaces like nursing homes or prisons, although those settings have produced many cases. In Arizona, nursing homes account for about a third of all deaths. Events included in the analysis included:
• Some 36 percent of 400 people screened in a homeless shelter tested positive for COVID-19, although about two-thirds of those infected had no symptoms.
• About 80 percent of the cases in Iceland were linked to wealthy people returning from European ski vacations.
• About 17 percent of the superspreader cases were linked to religious services or missionary work. Many of those events included a mix of indoor and outdoor activity – which often included singing.
• About one-third of the events involved parties or festivals, generally involving alcohol.
• About 10 percent involved funerals or weddings and another 10 percent involved face-to-face business networking events.
• About 20 percent took place on warships or cruise ships.
• Three of the clusters involved spectators at sporting events.
None of the clusters involved things like going to a movie theater or gatherings in which people talk quietly. Moreover, few transmissions have been documented as a result of airplane flights or among people working in the same office building.
Superspreader events take place “wherever and whenever people are up in each other’s faces, laughing, singing, shouting, cheering,” concluded Kay.
Meanwhile, Google scientists have applied sophisticated models tracking information spread online to the way COVID-19 spreads in the world.
Those models suggest that infectious events depend on a handful of individuals in the population who have far more contacts than most. The research suggests that locating and contact-tracing these “superspreaders” will contain the pandemic much more effectively than testing the mass of the population.
Google scientists Ofirii Reich and Guy Shalev applied the programs developed to track influence and information online to disease models, posting their study on the pre-print server medRxiv – which means it hasn’t been peer reviewed to check their conclusions.
They found COVID-19 has spread mostly through these infectious clusters, which resemble the spread pattern in two related viruses – MERS and SARS. By contrast, the flu virus doesn’t produce such pronounced clusters, suggesting it’s not as reliant on the short-lived heavy droplets.
No one’s certain why a relatively few individuals account for much of the spread of these three, related coronaviruses. It could have to do with the immune systems of the superspreaders – so they spread a higher concentration of the virus when they breathe, talk or cough. But researchers haven’t identified such physical differences so far, either in the strain of the virus transmitted or in the immune systems of the superspreaders.
However, the researchers have concluded that social networks may account for much of the difference, with some people moving much more frequently from one networked group of people to another.
They concluded testing remains the key to preventing a smolder of infections from turning into a wildfire, but said the emphasis should be placed on contact tracing and identifying these superspreaders, rather than mass testing of the whole population.
So should the White Mountains worry about the rush of out-of-town visitors as the economy reopens?
But you’re probably safer hiking with a flatlander – than shouting at him in a bar.
