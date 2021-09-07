WMAT issues public health notification on schools

WHITERIVER — The White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) Emergency Operation Center (EOC) issued a Public Health Notification on Sept. 1. Since July 28 they have had 70 positive COVID-19 cases which have been associated with schools.
Contact tracing has revealed that 19 of the cases were traced back to homes; seven traced back to the community; six traced back to schools; six traced back to athletic events; and 32 had unknown links.
The EOC stated that many of the cases have been linked to after school activities such as at basketball courts and other social activities where face masks and other precautionary measures are not enforced and students let their guard down.
The EOC, Indian Health Service (IHS) and Johns Hopkins University continue to work with with all schools on the reservation in terms of their school safety plans. They are confident in each school’s safety plan which has been reviewed by the EOC and IHS, and in some cases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to Derrick W. Leslie, coordinator of the Office of Higher Education and policy coordinator of EOC, there are eleven K-12 schools on the reservation and all but three are participating in the Safe Schools Project. The three which are not currently participating are in the process of working on their agreements which are expected to be finalized soon.
“The initiative was adopted by the Tribe and assists schools with pool testing for both students and staff. This testing is done once a week which is determined by each school. It is done on a voluntary basis after consent is granted from the guardian for students and from the staff,” wrote Leslie in an email to the Independent.
“These pool tests are sent to the lab for analysis. Once a pool has a confirmed positive, IHS is notified and the contact tracing begins. Most of the schools are set up in such a manner that allows for contact tracing efforts to be confined to one classroom or cohort of students, at least to each school’s ability. The students and their families are then quarantined unless members of the household are vaccinated and showing no symptoms.
“Once a positive case is determined a notice from the superintendent or principal sends out notification to the student’s family and classroom. We try to be as transparent as possible in terms of a positive case. We share the numbers on the school’s dashboard which we share on our own Facebook page,” explained Leslie.
WMAT’s Tribal Council has also taken some additional steps regarding schools. They passed a resolution on Aug. 16 which directed all schools on the reservation to provide an online learning option for students and reaffirmed the face mask mandate. The Bureau of Indian Education funded and operated schools already have online and hybrid options built into their reopening plans.
Leslie said the EOC met with the Arizona Department of Education regarding HB2862 which allows LEAs (geographically-defined school districts and charter schools) to provide up to half of their total instruction hours online without affecting their average daily membership (ADM) which, according to statute, is “the total enrollment of fractional students and full-time students, minus withdrawals, of each school day through the first 100 days or 200 days in the session, as applicable for the current year.”
“The ultimate goal of the Safe Schools Project is to limit interruptions to our learning environment for our students. The Tribal Council is deeply concerned about recent data released from the State showing students at are least one grade behind in critical areas like math and reading. Student safety and learning outcomes remain the highest concern of the Tribal Council,” stated Leslie.
