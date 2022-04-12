WMAT returns to Back-to-Normal Phase

WHITERIVER — On March 12, 2020, the White Mountain Apache Tribe made an emergency declaration regarding COVID-19.
On Sunday, 758 days later, the tribe moved back to its back-to-normal phase and a reopening plan.
In a press release issued Friday, the tribe announced that after monitoring two weeks of single-digit reported COVID-19 cases, along with its ongoing vaccination efforts, it would return to back-to-normal status.
Back to normal means that vaccines and treatments are available and all restrictions are lifted including the mask mandate, except for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Children are allowed to enter stores once again, and COVID-19-related curfews are no longer in force. Anyone sick with COVID-19-like symptoms must continue to wear a mask and consider getting tested.
Anyone who wishes to continue wearing masks may do so and the tribe still encourages all tribal members and parents of young children to get the booster so they are fully vaccinated.
Entering into the new phase, the tribe still cautions members to practice all precautionary measures such as 6-foot social distancing, regular hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and staying home when they are sick or placed under quarantine.
The tribe’s Division of Health began tracking the virus in December 2019 and not long after that time joined the Arizona Department of Health’s Daily AH Partner Call. Indian Health Service (IHS) provided the tribe with an assessment of the virus at the beginning of 2020 and mitigation efforts were immediately implemented on the reservation to ensure minimal impact.
Prior to the tribe’s Emergency Declaration, Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood announced her concern for the virus at the tribe’s supervisors meeting in March. She instructed tribal departments to begin making contingency plans.
Following several municipalities making their own emergency declarations, Lee-Gatewood made the decision to issue the emergency declaration for the tribe. The act of doing so launched the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that began acting as the tribe’s official response team to COVID-19.
Longtime firefighter Carlos Valadez headed up the EOC with a staff of 11 members, all professionals from the tribe’s workforce.
Phases of the plan are:
• Emergency
• Phase 1
• Phase 2
• Phase 3
• Modified normal
• Back to normal
The EOC has managed to go in and out of the phases as required as it carefully monitored the numbers of COVID-19 cases for the tribe.
The tribe received notice of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on April 1, 2020.
The last dashboard posted by the tribe was on Wednesday. It showed nine positive COVID-19 active cases.
The tribe has administered 54,794 COVID-19 tests and since April 1, 2020, it has had 9,370 COVID-19 cases with 9,298 recoveries and 63 deaths.
The first Pfizer primer shot has been given to 11,329 persons, second booster shots to 10,846 and third booster shots to 6,456.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been given to 1,494 persons, and 46 persons have received the Johnson and Johnson booster.
