WMAT Tribal Election Commission certifies primary results

WHITERIVER — The White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) held its 2022 primary election on Wednesday, Feb. 2, for the office of tribal chairman. The WMAT Tribal Election Commission met at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Hon Dah Casino and certified the votes.
The primary election contest was held only for the chairperson position. Candidates were current chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatwood, current District IV council representative Kasey Velasquez and Rea Goklish, PhD, principal at San Carlos Unified School District.
According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,000 votes were cast. Goklish received 854 votes or 28.47%; Lee-Gatewood, 905 or 30.17%; and Velasquez, 1,241 or 41.37%.
As the two top candidates in the primary, Lee-Gatewood and Velasquez will advance to the general election on April 6.
Primary election contests were not held for the offices of council representative for Districts I, II, III or IV, nor for the office of vice chairman because there were not enough candidates running for office to require a primary contest.
Certified candidates for Tribal office in the general election are: Office of the Chairperson – Gwendena Lee-Gatewood and Kasey Velasquez; Office of the Vice-Chairman – Aubrey Aday, Sr. and Jerome Kasey, III; District I – Tony F. Alsenay and Travis Tessay, Sr.; District II – Renaldo Dazen; District III – Alvin Declay, Sr. and Annette Tenijieth; and two seats for District IV – Gary Alchesay; Alvena Bush; Mariddie J. Craig; and Jessie (Williams) Gushoney.
The Tribal Council consists of a tribal chairman, a vice-chairman, and nine council members who are elected by a majority vote from four separate districts. Council members are elected to a staggered four-year term. The Tribal Council represents the White Mountain Apache Tribe and its people and acts in all matters that concern the welfare of the Tribe, and to exercise all powers vested in the Tribe through its inherent sovereignty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.