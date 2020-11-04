HEBER-OVERGAARD — The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 260 in both directions at milepost 294, just west of Heber-Overgaard due to a crash. They have no estimate when the road might reopen.
The crash appears to be in the westbound lanes, however, the highway is closed in BOTH directions at this time.
You are advised to plan a different route if you are traveling that direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.