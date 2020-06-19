ARIZONA — There is a crash incident on US60 Eastbound near BIA-1956 (319) that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
It is not listed a closure of US60, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
For updated info:
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
Additional info:
The Bush Fire is causing several road closures.
State Route 87 is closed from Payson (milepost 251) to Bush Highway (milepost 199). State Route 188 is closed between SR 87 (milepost 276) and Roosevelt Lake (243). In addition, State Route 88 is closed between Apache Lake (milepost 229) and State Route 188 (milepost 242). The long-term SR 88 closure from east of Tortilla Flat to Apache Lake also remains in effect. This means drivers may not travel east of Tortilla Flat right now on SR 88.
There are no estimated times for reopening. These are expected to be lengthy closures.
Motorists are asked to consider delaying travel or to use alternate routes. The best alternative is State Route 260 to Interstate 17.
