SHOW LOW — Crawtoberfest, scheduled for Sept. 26, has been cancelled. The event is hosted by The House and Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
The 37th Annual Run to the Pines Car Show in Pinetop scheduled for Sept. 25-27 has also been cancelled. (See your Tuesday, Aug. 11 edition of The Independent for more details from reporter Barbara Bruce.)
The 45th Annual Fall Artisans Festival, somewhat of a companion event to the car show, has not been cancelled. This information is according to the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce the morning of Friday, Aug. 7. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
The cancellations are in compliance with an earlier executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey that prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
"In the best interest of the community's health and safety and in compliance with the governor’s executive orders, the city has had to cancel several events and activities that would have involved large groups," said Show Low Community Services Director Jay Brimhall. "The city hopes to be able to open facilities for reservations and use and schedule other events and activities as soon as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. In the meantime, the recreation department continues to plan enjoyable and fun activities for smaller groups."
According to a press release issued by the City of Show Low, the following events are cancelled for the 2020 season as of Aug. 7, 2020:
Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market and Art Walk (Sept. 5, 12, 19, 16)
3rd Annual Battle of the Bands and Vans (Sept. 3)
15th Annual Woodland Wildlife Festival in Lakeside (Sept. 5)
Itty Bitty Olympics (Sept. 19)
37th Annual Run to the Pines Car Show in Pinetop (Sept. 25-27)
Crawtoberfest at The House Restaurant (Sept. 26)
Events that have not been cancelled as of August 7:
Taylor Sweet Corn Festival (Sept. 5)
White Mountain Business Owners Roundtable Luncheon (Sept. 16)
Movie in the Park on Ponderosa Field (Sept. 25)
45th Annual Fall Artisans Festival in Pinetop (Sept. 25-27)
Municipal meetings
Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council meetings will continue as scheduled unless otherwise indicated by each particular entity.
Visit www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov, www.showlowaz.gov, http://ci.snowflake.az.us, http://www.tayloraz.org/ or your local Chamber of Commerce for more event info.
