On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Terrian King, 61, of Concho died about 6:13 p.m. at milepost 344.9 on US Highway 60. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety King was eastbound and struck a cow. After impact, the vehicle traveled a short distance and pulled off the south side of the highway. She exited her vehicle and a passing vehicle slowed down only to be rear ended by another vehicle. One of the vehicles struck King who later died at a hospital. The woman’s name was released Tuesday morning.
Deceased US 60 pedestrian named by DPS
- Staff Report
