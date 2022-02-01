HOLBROOK — It could have led to an unfathomable tragedy.
Instead, it led to an upbeat presentation at the Navajo County Board of Supervisors recognizing a true, hometown hero.
The incident involved a threat to kill four people at the 300-student Pinon High School on the Navajo Reservation.
The hometown hero is Nathaniel Simonson, who doggedly investigated online threats and arrested the suspect a day before he had vowed to unleash terror on the school. Simonson, a Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy, also graduated from Pinon High School.
Fortunately for the school, Navajo County landed a state grant to make Simonson the school resource officer for the district, which has 1,000 students — almost all of them Navajo.
The county’s commendation said, “On December 30, 2021, Deputy Simonson received information on a potential threat at the Pinon High School. The threat was going viral on social media in the Pinon area causing fear among the parents, students, and staff of Pinon High School.”
Authorities have not released the suspects name, who is a student at the school and a minor. The threats targeted both faculty and students.
“Deputy Simonson took an aggressive and proactive approach. Through an extensive search utilizing technology through the FBI, the person making the threats was identified, interviewed, and taken into custody. The threat included a ‘manifesto’ of targeted students and staff of the Pinion High School and evidence was obtained to consider the threat very credible.
“Deputy Simonson, with very little assistance, took this threat to the community he grew up in and serves very seriously. His actions resulted in many lives being saved and the security and safety of the community, school staff, and students restored,” said Sheriff David Clouse’s letter of commendation to the officer.
Navajo Nation Police and Simonson made the arrest and supporting evidence included the students cell phone and the recently purchased gun.
School shootings have remained shockingly common across the US.
That includes 34 in 2021 and 92 since 2018.
On Nov. 30 of 2021, a student killed four people and injured seven at Oxford High School in Michigan. Ethan Crumbley, 15, plans to plead insanity, according to a report in the Associated Press. Families of the dead are suing the school, his parents and others for negligence. A teacher saw Crumbley searching for information on where to buy ammunition. Another teacher found a note on his desk that said, “the thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” His parents bought the gun days before the shooting and allowed Ethan full access to it. They ignored the school’s efforts to have them come and pick up their son shortly before the shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The 34 shootings last year compared to 10 in 2020, 24 in 2019 and 24 in 2018.
Last year the 34 incidents killed 14 people — including 11 children or students and three adults.
Only one incident took place in Arizona — a shooting at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen, on Nov. 29, which left one person injured, according to a tally kept by Education Week.
Sheriff Clouse thanked the Board of Supervisors for having supported the program that posted a Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy on the reservation community, after the Navajo Nation had difficulty finding an officer to take advantage of the state grant. The county also has provided a school resource officer for Holbrook.
“It’s the right thing to do and is making a difference in the community. Deputy Simonson graduated from Pinon High School and joined the force in 2012 — and now he’s returned to living in Pinon.”
Sheriff Clouse said Simonson reacted immediately when he learned of the threat. He called in the FBI to help track down the Internet account, interviewed students and staff — all as a snowstorm bore down on the community before New Year’s.
“He took an aggressive, proactive approach to investigate this threat. He kept looking further and further into it. Found that the suspect had purchased a firearm and interviewed the suspect. He didn’t give up. He didn’t do it for any other reason but that he knows it’s his duty to protect this community. He saved lives that day — there’s no question about it,” said Clouse.
Clouse noted that Simonson got help from an FBI agent based in Holbrook. The agent was also a hometown hero — having grown up in Holbrook.
The commendation letter concluded, “Although we are recognizing Deputy Simonson for his quick and thorough actions on this active threat, this is not the first time he has performed in such a stellar manner. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is extremely proud of Deputy Simonson and his commitment to public safety and service to the community.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore commented, “It’s amazing that you grew up in that area and chose law enforcement so you protected your own community — congratulations and a great job.”
Supervisor Fern Benally said, “Thank you for being out there and following your gut feeling. The threat was for real.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger thanked the deputy for averting a “horrific situation.” She noted that these days some people don’t see police as “the good guys.” However, “I see public safety as essential to being able to help the community in a positive way. We see these incidents that happen across the country. I was just really touched by the story and thank all of you who continue to serve our community — rain or shine — you’re there.”
