Diane Hale

Diane Lorraine Webb Hale, 85, a longtime residence of Phoenix. died on June 27, in Phoenix from COVID-19.
Diane was born June 10, 1935, in St. Johns, to Nelson Jesse Webb and Lorraine Overton Smith.
She graduated from St Johns High School in 1953 and worked over 20 years at Phoenix Public Library as circulation supervisor.
Diane is survived by her daughters, Brandy (Bob) Ensign Paradise, Utah, Shelley(John Oblinger) Myers, and Paula (Kelly) Fortier, both of Phoenix; sisters, Jessica Gardom, Melody (Bob Utley) Webb, Candy Webb, all of Scottsdale; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferrell A Hale; father, Nelson Jesse Webb; mother, Lorraine Overton Smith; and sister, Rita Webb Scott.
A private memorial service will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix on July 9.
For more information visit dignitymemorial.com for online condolences and virtual service information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.