SUN VALLEY — Navajo County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred before 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 in the community outside Holbrook.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or if a suspect is in custody.
NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman said there was no other information available on the incident when she contacted The Independent by telephone shortly after the shootings occurred.
She said NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty relayed the information to her asking that she inform the newspaper.
Gorman said more details will be provided when more is available.
