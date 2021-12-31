Dr. Darrell Lockhart, a 1981 graduate of St. Johns High School, has been named Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs at the University of Nevada, Reno. As a White Mountains resident, he also attended school in Springerville.
Lockhart received his bachelor’s degree from North Arizona University, and his master’s and doctorate degrees from Arizona State University.
He has been a longtime faculty member and administrator in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno, and will begin his new position on Monday, Jan. 10.
A professor of Spanish, Lockhart started his career with the University of Nevada at Reno in 1999 as an assistant professor. He was director of the Latino Research Center from 2004 to 2006, served as chair of the Department of World Languages and Literatures from 2010 to 2014 and was appointed Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Resources Management in the College of Liberal Arts in 2014. He received his doctorate from ASU in 1995, with a specialization in contemporary Latin American literature and Jewish Studies. His research has focused primarily on Jewish Latin American literature and cultural production, with numerous publications in that field.
Dr. Lockhart is also an accomplished literary translator.
Currently, he is co-president of the Latin American Jewish Studies Association.
He has taught a variety of courses that range from beginning Portuguese and Core Humanities to Translation and contemporary Latin American literature and cinema.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
