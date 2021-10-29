PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A serious two-vehicle collision on Porter Mountain Road on Oct. 26 at around 1:45 p.m. sent the two drivers to the hospital — one was airlifted to a Flagstaff medical center in critical condition. According to a press release dated Oct. 27, Navajo County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tori Gorman said that deputies were dispatched to the scene near Forest Service Road 223 in Lakeside.
“This collision caused Porter Mountain Road to be closed from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. During this time, school buses were re-routed to ensure children made it home safe,” the release stated.
The airlifted driver — who has not been identified — is a 19-year-old male from Pinetop. The other driver, a 49-year-old male from Globe, was taken to the local hospital for his minor injuries. He has not been identified, either.
The Independent’s Becky Knapp showed up at the closed road and authorities kept her away from the scene of the crash. She reported that one official told her that the speedometer in one of the vehicles was frozen at 70 mph and the airlifted driver, the 19-year-old, was actually ejected form the car through the windshield.
According to NCSO, this crash is still under investigation with the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. There is no impairment suspected at this time.
