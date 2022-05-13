Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed into law a bill making it easier to shoot Mexican Gray Wolves if they’re “actively” threatening people, livestock or pets.
Rep. David Cook – the only rancher in the legislature – sponsored HB 2181, which will allow anyone to kill a wolf that’s posing an active threat.
“Ranchers are not only stewards of lands but providers for wildlife habitat, including those that are threatened and endangered,” said Representative Cook. “HB 2181 will help ensure that the long-term conservation and recovery of Mexican gray wolves will be followed with the guidance of experts and not rogue bureaucrats adding on unneeded government regulations. At the same time, the law recognizes the overriding importance to protect people and their animals when their life and safety is actively threatened by a wolf.”
Rep. Cook is a Globe rancher who’s now seeking the Republican nomination in state legislative District 7, which includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. Redistricting moved Cook’s home into the re-drawn District 7. Most of the district’s currently represented by Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low). However, Blackman’s running against Rep. Tom O’Halleran in Congressional District 2. Barton decided not to seek re-election.
The new state law could cast the state into contrast with the federal government, which is managing the effort to reintroduce the endangered Mexican Gray Wolf.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service just modified the recovery plan in response to a lawsuit to find a way to reduce the killing of wolves by humans. The USFWS agreed to more rigorously investigate wolf killings and educate the public in Rim Country, the White Mountains and elsewhere about the wolf reintroduction effort and the laws protecting the wolves.
An expensive decade of effort that established a population of 72 wolves in Arizona and 114 in New Mexico. Another 350 wolves remain in captive breeding programs. However, many of the radio-collared wolves have vanished under circumstances that suggest poaching – and known poaching incidents have made headlines throughout the history of the program.
The federal government provides compensations for livestock lost to wolves – but ranchers say the payments cover only a portion of their losses. The federal guidelines also allow for the killing of wolves who present a direct danger to humans.
Environmental groups say that the new state law will only foster confusion about what rules people should follow – while making it easier for people to kill wolves and then claim self defense, either for themselves or for livestock.
