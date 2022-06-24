Pet Allies, a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low, hosted its annual White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck at noon on Saturday, June 18. This is one of Pet Allies’ biggest fundraising events, and included many incentives for residents to donate their money and time to an organization that protects and shelters many furry, four-legged friends. Those who participated in the event spent $5 on a rubber duck that would be placed in a small, makeshift pond. Toby, referred to by staff as the “Duck Plucking Dog”, was allowed into the pond where he selected three rubber ducks, each associated with one of three cash prizes. The winners were Wendy Kovacic, Ian Steel and Kim Macaluso, who won $2.500, $1,000 and $500, respectively. Of the $3,100 in prize money awarded, nearly a third was donated back to the shelter.
“The community here provides so much for us here, they’re incredibly kind and supportive,” said Lisa Jonas, a volunteer board member for Pet Allies. “This is always one of the most fun events, because of the chance to raise funds for all of our main operations and do it in a fun, very cute way.”
Toby, a former Pet Allies resident, is a cattle dog mix, and was happy to participate in the event, and give back to the organization that gave so much to him. Jonas said, “He’s an incredibly smart and well-trained dog, and this is the third year he’s participated in the event.”
Outside of the cash prizes, there was a plethora of items being raffled or auctioned off that were provided by various sponsors and local businesses. Jonas said, “Rim Country media gives us shout-outs on the radio to spread awareness, and Lowe’s provided us with gift cards and other items for prizes. Ace Hardware even donated a nice grill. We were given a Mutt’s print to auction off that’s signed by Patrick McDonnell (the cartoonist of Mutt’s comic strip). Jill Tinkle with State Farm, Guild Mortgage, Hon-Dah Casino, Demer’s Glass, all of them sponsor us and provide prizes for these events.”
With a strong, generous support system in place, Pet Allies was prepared for one of their most successful events in years. “We get a lot of animals that are stray or owner-relinquished,” Jonas said. “The donations cover the cost of sheltering, feeding, spaying or neutering, and the overall wellness care of these animals as we work to find them a forever home.”
With the recent retirement of Pet Allies’ on-staff veterinarian, many operations are hindered without sufficient funding, so the importance of events like this cannot be understated. “I am very proud to be part of Pet Allies,” Jonas said. “I became a board member almost immediately after moving here, because it’s an organization that really cares about animals and their well-being. It’s never easy, but it’s always fun, and it’s always worth the time.”
White Mountain residents are encouraged to assist Pet Allies in their mission in any way they are able. Information on how to do so can be found at petalliesaz.org.
