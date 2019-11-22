• On Sept. 16, officers took a burglary report from South Spanish Trail. Several hundred dollars in coin was stolen from a residence. This case is under investigation.
• On Sept. 17, officers took a theft report from West School Bus Road. Letters were removed from a sign and taken. This case is under investigation.
• On Sept. 20, Alyson M. Armstrong, 30, of McNary, was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license. She was cited and released.
• Sept. 23, officers took a theft and criminal damage report from South Brown St. Cash and medical items were missing or damaged. This case is under investigation.
• On Sept. 26, Tyler J. Walters, 29, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence criminal damage. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• On Sept. 29, Jimmy E. Hibbetts, 79, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He was booked into Apache County Jail.
• On Oct. 6, Joshua L. Irigoyen, 23, of Mesa was charged with two counts of DUI. He was cited and released.
Between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15, the Eagar Police Department handled 343 calls for service. Of these calls there were 67 animal control calls, 34 agency assists, 197 civil matters, 18 criminal investigations, 22 municipal code issues and five accidents.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, please contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 337-4321 #2 or contact our office Monday thru Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 333-4127 #4.
