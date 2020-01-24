• Nov. 16, 2019 — Virginia Stickler, 30, of Eagar, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. She paid the bond and was released.
• Nov. 23, 2019 — Carlos A. Pardo, 33 of Eagar, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Jeremy J. Watkins, age 21 of Eagar was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Morganne H. Avvocato, 20, of Texas, was charged with disorderly conduct. She was cited and released.
• Nov. 26, 2019 — Hyrum A. Hancock, 21, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence criminal damage. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Dec. 4, 2019 — A 17-year-old male of Eagar was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree burglary, four counts of theft, and one count of trafficking stolen property. He was booked into Apache County Juvenile Detention.
• Dec. 10, 2019 — Hyrum A. Hancock, 21, of Eagar, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
— James D. Lear, 67m of Springervillem was arrested and charged with extreme DUI and DUI. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
Between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15, 2019, the Eagar Police Department handled 198 calls for service. Of these calls there were 42 animal control calls, 30 agency assists, 105 civil matters, nine criminal investigations, 10 municipal code issues and two accidents.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 928-337-4321, ext. 2 or contact their office Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 928-333-4127, ext. 4.
