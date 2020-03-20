• Jan. 16 — Gabrielle Michelle Denton, 54, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drug of another and 76 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Feb. 2 — Jace Rydge Gardner, 20, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal damage, domestic violence threaten and intimidate and domestic violence disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Feb. 8 — James Wayne Nelson, 44, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI with BAC .08, DUI with greater than .20 BAC and open container. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Feb. 10 — Officers responded to North Main Street and East 5th Avenue for a non-injury collision. Carlos Adrian Anaya, 43, of Springerville, was charged with failure to yield from a stop sign. He was cited and released.
• Feb. 11 — Michael Brent Hall, 23, of Eagar, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
Between Jan. 16, and Feb. 15, the Eagar Police Department handled 247 calls for service. Of these calls there were 43 animal control calls, 30 agency assists, 142 calls for service, 17 criminal investigations, 12 municipal code issues and three collisions.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, please contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 337-4321, ext. 2 or contact their office Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 928-333-4127, ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.